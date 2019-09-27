Rutland High School had two fireworks displays for their homecoming crowd at Alumni Field on Friday night. One at halftime, preceded by one by the Raiders in the second period.
Their 28-point period crushed a close game and propelled Rutland to a 35-7 victory over Colchester in Division I football.
It was quite a show of offense, defense and special teams all rolled into one.
The headliners were a passing game that came alive after sitting dormant in recent weeks and the other that the Raiders opened up the playbook, taking some pressure off a running game opponents had been loading up to defend.
Quarterback Owen Perry and Matt Noel connected for three touchdowns, including one where Noel hauled in a ball that had passed through a defender’s hands.
Noel had four catches for 99 yards and Perry completed 12 of 17 attempts for 225 yards. Another frequent twist was the end-around running of Malik Hendrickson, who helped stretch out defenses with 29 running yards. Hendrickson also caught a 16-yard scoring pass.
Hunter Postemski had the Raiders’ other score, a 1-yard run that pushed the clock to running time in the fourth period.
Rutland is 4-1 with its third straight win and travels to face a BFA-St. Albans team that beat Hartford on Friday.
The Raiders had three big plays on defense and the offense cashed in all three for scores as they reached the end zone on four consecutive possessions.
First, Rutland nabbed the lead after Colchester lost the ball on a fourth-down gamble deep in its own territory early in the second period. Moments after the Raiders defense buried Dale Colley on a fourth-down carry, Hendrickson scored on a flip pass to the left. Noel sealed the end with a block, Hendrickson got outside the first line of defense and motored through a hole between two defenders in the secondary.
Brady Kenosh kicked the extra point with 6:27 left in the period.
Score No. 2 came after Cory Drinwater got a hand on a punt from deep in the Lakers end, giving Rutland possession at the 9. Noel then had his first score on a flip pass to the left from Perry on an 8-yard play.
Brady Kenosh set up the third TD with an interception of David Fournier. This time, Perry and Noel worked the hitch and go down the left side and when the defender bit, Noel found himself sailing along behind the defense for a 49-yard catch-and-run score.
With time waning, Matt Goulette picked off Fournier and Rutland scored as time expired in the half. The Raiders sent three receivers deep out on the right with seven seconds remaining, and Noel found himself in the right spot when the pass slipped through a defender’s fingers for a 34-yard play.
Rutland outgained the Lakers from scrimmage 363-175. Perry rushed for 41 of the Raiders’ 138 yards on the ground.
The Raiders defense held an opponent to seven points for the second straight week, with the rush defense adjusting nicely after the Lakers picked up some early first downs on the ground.
Brody Stannard ran for 37 yards and Charlie Cusson-Ducharme 36 for the Lakers. Fournier completed 2 of 9 tosses for 40 yards before being relieved.
The Raiders clenched the game with an iron fist with a score on the second half’s opening possession. Postemski set up his own TD when Perry slipped him a shovel pass that he took for 53 yards. The Raiders then went deep into their bench. Kenosh and Trey Davine both saw time behind center.
Colchester’s Max Grenier scored from 4 yards out with 3:12 to play. The Lakers fell to 2-3 with their third straight loss.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.