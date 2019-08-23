Fall means field hockey season and this year, the sport features strong teams in Division I Rutland and Division II Otter Valley, better prospects for Fair Haven and a new coach in Springfield in Stephen Lawrence.
What follows are brief preseason glimpses of the four teams.
Otter Valley
Stacey Edmunds enters her eighth season as Otter Valley head coach with a crew of 20 players highlighted by a nice blend of veterans and youngsters.
Edmunds will rely on a core group of five seniors spread from the forward line back to goalie Ellie Ross. But it’s the seven incoming freshmen that has Edmunds excited. They come equipped with skills and lots of speed.
“We have a blend of experience, skill and speed in our favor,” Edmunds said. “We have an opportunity with some veteran players, who have a knowledge of the field, of the game and leadership, to help the younger players.”
The group of Otter seniors who will provide direction and instill confidence include tri-captains Alia Edmunds, Livia Bernhardt and Isabella Falco. Edmunds is an attacker on the forward line who has led the Otters in scoring the past couple of years. Falco is a tireless midfielder who can also swing to the forward line, while Bernhardt solidifies the defense at center back. Then there is Ross, a three-year starter in goal, who is a quick and athletic, a shut-down keeper. Another key senior player is forward Morgan LaPorte at wing.
Adding more experience to the defensive backfield is junior Jadynn Pope and sophomore Marissa Connors. Other sophomores who had an impact as freshmen last fall include: Jamie Dube-Bordman who swings from midfield to back; Brittney Jackson on the forward line; Madison Colburn and Josie LaPorte on defense; Alice Keith at midfield and cousin Rylie Keith at midfield/forward line.
Then there is the freshman group that is eager to make a mark and bolster the Otter team that includes: MacKenzie Dick; Sydney Gallo; Taylor Lampman; Ryleigh LaPorte; MacKenzie McKay; Casey Sue Thompson and Abigail Adamsen.
Edmunds hasn’t penciled the freshmen into specific positions but as practices and scrimmages continue, she will assess where they can help the team best.
“So far what I’m seeing from this group is that they are quick, have a level of skills and speed,” Edmunds said. “I’m quite optimistic about their future.”
Speed is a key component with which OV is blessed and the way the Otters like to attack down the field and the presence of that speed has thrilled Edmunds. “It’s exciting,” she said.
The Otters don’t open until the Saturday after Labor Day (hosting Brattleboro) so there is time to get everyone acclimated and on the same page. Edmunds said the Otters will take part in the Mount Abraham Play Day on Saturday and will scrimmage the following week.
Rutland
With 44 girls out, including 10 of 13 returning players from the senior class and six or seven girls who started last fall, Karen Poljacik has plenty of talent to work with in forming the 2019 Raider team.
Poljacik plans to have at least 20 girls each on her varsity and JV teams, which means that there will be a deep bench and lots of subbing going on.
“There is so much running in a game like field hockey, you need to take them out — even if it’s just for a little while — to give them a rest,” Poljacik said. “It’s beneficial, so a deep bench is really a nice thing to have.”
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Poljacik has got veteran players from the forward line through the midfield and defensive backfield to the goalie.
She hopes to build a strong and competitive team around a core group of girls.
The Sunderland sisters, Katie, a senior, and junior Jenna, will key the forward line. Both girls are strong, skilled, aggressive and fast.
Senior Stephanie Allen will be heading up a solid group in the midfield. Swinging from midfield to defense is another senior in Haley Lassen. Lea Zmurko is yet another senior, who will buttress the defense fronting junior goalie Jessica Ebbighausen, who started and played a full season in goal for the Raiders last fall.
“It’s kind of scary with just one goalie,” Poljacik said, as the Raiders generally have employed at least two goalies in recent years. “I’m excited as she will have two full years of experience in goal. But you always worry what happens if she gets hurt, so we have to keep her healthy, but I think she’ll have a great year.”
Another thing that is scary about the Raiders is that there is speed all over the field. Poljacik plans to employ that speed to play an up-tempo game, while using her long bench to keep her players fresh and aggressive.
“It always helps to have speed and aggressiveness,” Poljacik said. “We always hope for success and that will come with the experience and confidence girls develop by getting plenty of playing time. I think right now that this will be a good year for us.”
Poljacik still has starting slots to fill and over the next couple of days with practices, scrimmages and participation in the Mount Abraham Play Day on Saturday, she feels that the starters and how girls rotate in will sort itself out.
The Raiders need to be ready. Rutland opens on Aug. 30, hosting northern power CVU. But it gets even more difficult when Rutland travels to powerhouse South Burlington for its second game.
Fair Haven
After a 2018 season where the Fair Haven field hockey team had no wins and just one tie, the Slaters have nowhere to go but up.
“I’m a positive person and I’m optimistic about this season,” head coach Jen Clement said as she watched 15 girls go through their afternoon practice on a recent day of double sessions.
Clement has reasons to be encouraged: she lost only one player through graduation and has 21 girls out, bolstered by 12 seniors.
There are also six new players who turned out, including a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen.
Heading up the core group of Slater players is senior goalie Jordan Howard, a three-year starter who has worked hard over the summer on her game.
Anna Breslin, another senior, will be an impact player whether playing in the midfield or on the forward line. Fellow senior Lydia Aust will anchor the defense, while senior twins Madison and Emily Belden, along with Jillian Stewart, will play key roles. Madison firms up the forward line, while Emily will fortify the defense and Stewart will swing from midfield to defense depending upon need and formation.
Clement looks for strong play from two more seniors, Olivia Lannon and Elisabeth Haggarty, rounding out the core of the Slater squad.
“I’m very optimistic,” Clement said. “I want to keep them positive, hope that they enjoy the game and support each other. And with so many seniors, I feel that we will be competitive.”
Clement believes that playing a sport like field hockey and learning teamwork is a great foundation for life.
“We set goals but I believe it’s important for the girls to be there for each other,” she said.
One more positive for Clement and Fair Haven field hockey is that this year she will have an assistant/JV coach in Jackie Bendick, who is working hard with the younger Slater players.
Fair Haven opens its season on Thursday Aug. 29 at Granville, New York.
Springfield
Stephen Lawrence has coached the Springfield High School cross-country team for six years but has never played team sports. Still, when Kelly DeAngelis had to vacate her position as Springfield field hockey coach, someone needed to step forward to take on the challenge. And Lawrence was that person.
“I always felt that field hockey (along with cross country) was the other forgotten fall sport,” said Lawrence, who teaches psychology at Springfield High School. “I’ve never done a sport where there is an offense and a defense. The girls know that I’m not well versed in field hockey but I think it will be an awesome experience. They are so thankful that I stepped up to do this. I will learn a lot from them and they will learn a lot from me.”
Thirteen girls turned out and there is the possibility of two more joining. Nine of those girls are returning players, many of whom were starters, and all of them are juniors.
It’s all so fresh and new to Lawrence that he hasn’t even figured out positions. But Lawrence believes that as they go along in practice and as they play the game, the positions will be sorted out.
The 10 juniors are Anna Church, Natalia Dorcely, Makaila Dorceley, Haley Gibbons, Chloe Jerman-Brown, Kaelie Peoples, Hannah Presch, Josie Protas, Skyler Congdon and Reilly Tennis.
Olivia Loney is the lone sophomore, while Madison Clark and Dyanna Thibideau are freshmen.
“I know many of these girls because they run track, or I’ve seen them in the hallways during school,” Lawrence said. “Right now we are starting with the physical preparation and then we will move on to strategy and game playing.”
Volunteer assistant coach Jenna Young, a Springfield grad and former field hockey player, will assist Lawrence with strategy, rules and formations.
chuckstarman
@yahoo.com
