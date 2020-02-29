It's been a rocky ride for the Rutland High School boys but the regular season looked well in the rearview mirror in a 4-1 victory over CVU that opened the Division I hockey playoffs Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Dillon Moore and Ryan Melen had a pair of goals each and Eric Cetin two assists, with Melen's length-of-the-ice empty netter capping the victory.
An empty-netter is how top-ranked Essex ended the season's second meeting with No. 8 Rutland but the Raiders will try to reverse that when they visit the Hornets for the quarterfinals round on Tuesday.
Essex, 18-1-1, beat the 5-15-1 Raiders 5-1 and 4-2. The second game was tied 2-2 through two periods.
'We've seen glimpses all year we can play with the best teams. We know it's there," said head coach Mike Anderson.
"We played a good game tonight. (Essex) is beatable. If we play our game and everybody's on the same page I think we can play with the best teams."
The Raiders and No. 9, 2-17-2 RedHawks had 16 shots apiece but in terms of credible threats the Raiders had the advantage and scored three times on the power play.
Rutland junior goalie Augie Louras had 15 stops, allowing the CVU goal after making the initial save. But the Raiders already had a 3-0 cushion so after the second period the game's outcome seemed to have little doubt.
Eric Brewer hit a post as Rutland opened with heavy pressure on CVU keeper Jason Douglas, suggesting the first goal was not long in coming.
It appeared at 4:35 of the opening period when Cetin flipped a clearing pass out of the Rutland zone onto the stick of Moore. Moore carried through the neutral zone, swooped in on goal from the left with a defender on his hip and beat Douglas on the glove side.
After Melen and CVU's James Bernicke traded shots off the post the Raiders scored again on the man advantage. This time, at 12:08 of the first, Moore struck through a screen with an assist from Micaiah Boyle.
"They've been moving it around good and it was good to see," said Anderson. "The power play is five men working together and that's what we've been focusing on."
Melen made it 3-0 early in the third period when he gathered the puck in a crowd, spun and fired a shot past Douglas from the left faceoff circle. Cetin and Oliver Hamilton assisted.
That lead then stood through a CVU power play which included a 5-on-3 advantage for 60 long seconds. But the Raiders did not allow a shot on Louras.
"It was a great kill," Anderson said. "We tried to keep them outside … take away lanes and block passes."
CVU scored on the power play with 12:02 remaining after Aiden Machanic fired from the slot and Louras made the save. But the puck bounced to his left and Angelos Carroll had a wide-open half-net to shoot at and converted.
Melen's second goal came late in the third period.
The only blot on the Raiders' performance were six penalties, something Anderson wants to avoid on Tuesday. CVU had eight minors.
"That's a big factor," the coach said. "If we stay out of the box we can play with anyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.