Rutland High School reacted to a two-run Brattleboro sixth with two runs in the bottom half to stun the Colonels 3-2 in Marble Valley softball at Giorgetti Park Saturday.
The season-ending victory left the Raiders at 8-5. They lost to the Colonels 14-1 earlier this year.
Skyler Bird spaced seven hits in a complete-game victory, striking out five and walking one.
Caitlin St. Germaine doubled off Lea Madore to lead the Rutland sixth and scored on a wild pitch to tie the score. Samara Rideout walked. Amy Howard bunted and the Colonels threw it away at second, with the runner coming all the way around to score the go-ahead run.
Rutland has been involved in a lot of lopsided victories and defeats this year and coach Dick Wright was very happy to see a nail-biter go the Raiders' way.
"I just think it gives us a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs," he said.
"We hadn't beaten Brattleboro in a long time."
Brattleboro, which suffered a loss at St. Johnsbury on Friday, finished the regular season at 11-5.
Sam Bates had a solo home run for the Raiders with that 1-0 lead holding up until the sixth.
Bird was the beneficiary of a fine play in the first inning by Raiders outfielder Taylor Surething, who robbed the Colonels of extra bases with a catch near the fence.
The Raiders went on to play errorless defense.
Otter Valley 18, Springfield 11
BRANDON - Otter Valley put together a 10-run second inning and clinched the Marble Valley League title by overpowering Springfield 18-11 in MVL softball Saturday.
The Otters finished the regular season 12-4 and will have the second seed in the playoffs when the Vermont Principals' Association releases playoff pairings next Monday. The top seed will be Mount Abraham, a team the Otters beat 4-1 this season.
Morgan LaPorte got the win and she had plenty of support. Reilly Keith had two doubles among her four hits, Josie Cone and Rene O'Connell collected three apiece and Maddie French had a single and a triple.
It was the fifth straight win for OV while the 11-5 Cosmos lost for the third time in four games. They also recently lost ace pitcher Hannah Crosby to an injury.
Mycah White and Ari Cioffi had two hits apiece for Springfield.
Proctor 9, Black River 7
PROCTOR - Black River got a 5-0 jump on Proctor but the Phantoms rallied for a 9-7 victory in MVL softball Saturday.
The Phantoms finished at 12-3 and will have the third seed when the Division IV softball pairings are released on Monday. Black River, 5-8, is the likely sixth seed.
Lyndsey Elms got the victory and got plenty of support, with Sydney Wood, Allie Almond and Sarah Pecor collecting three hits each and Maggie McKearin and Desiree Travers two apiece.
Sara Swartz had three hits and Hope Kelley and Kassie Nicholson two each in support of losing pitcher Emily Perham.
BASEBALL
Arlington 11, MSJ 2
Arlington capped the regular season with an 11-2 victory over MSJ in a meeting of Division IV teams at St. Peter's Field on Saturday.
Arlington will go to the playoffs with a 6-8 record while MSJ fell to 1-12.
LACROSSE
Mount Mansfield 15, Rutland 8
Jaden Elsinger had five goals to power Mount Mansfield past Rutland High School 15-8 in Division I lacrosse Saturday.
The victory leaves the Cougars with a regular season-ending 11-5 record. Rutland finished at 7-8.
Eric Brewer and Jacob Lorman had two goals apiece and Chris Wilk made 15 saves in the Rutland nets.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brattleboro 17, Rutland 14
BRATTLEBORO - Rutland found itself in a 9-3 hole and couldn't quite dig itself all the way out, bowing to Brattleboro 17-14 in girls lacrosse action on Saturday.
"We started out well," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said of the early minutes when the Raiders grabbed a 2-0 lead.
But the Colonels answered and built a 9-3 lead before the Raiders closed the halftime score to 9-5.
Kendra Sabotka led Rutland with five goals and Maggie Schillinger added three goals.
Francie Ettori had two goals and two assists. Other contributors to the attack were Logan Kinsman with two goals and Brianna Beauchamp and Rylee Burgess each with one goal and one assist.
Lea Zmurko was busy in the net for the Raiders with four saves.
Rutland finishes 11-4 and the Colonels 11-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.