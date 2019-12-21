The Rutland girls basketball team had played well all game but still faced a mammoth test when they headed to the fourth quarter trailing Essex by four.
The Raiders climbed the hill, winning the fourth stanza 25-14, for a 60-53 victory on Saturday at the College of St. Joseph.
"Going into the fourth quarter we didn't worry about the scoreboard because eight minutes to play is a lot," Rutland senior post player Rylee Burgess said.
Burgess led the Raiders with 19 points and had a big game on the boards. Makieya Hendrickson followed her in scoring with 14, Kendra Sabotka had seven and Sarah Farrara added five.
But the Rutland depth extended to many more players.
"We had a lot of big contributions from tons of people," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
They rebounded by committee. Burgess, Hendrickson, Kathryn Moore and Sabotka led the effort on the boards.
"We tell them that it can't be just Rylee (rebounding)," Bellomo said.
The Raiders (1-2) started strong, leading 14-8 after the opening quarter and hiking the lead to eight (18-10) before taking a 28-22 advantage to halftime.
There was a tough patch midway through the third quarter when Sabotka, the team's ball handler and an outstanding distributor, was tagged with her third personal foul. Shortly after she went out, the Hornets tied it at 30-30.
Cindy Sheeran nailed a 3-pointer to give Essex its first lead, 33-32, since the opening minutes of the game.
The Hornets looked poised to take the game over when Mary McClintock drove the length of the floor for a hoop that gave them a 39-33 lead.
But Burgess scored on a putback to end the quarter and Hendrickson connected on a 3-pointer for the first bucket of the fourth quarter to close Essex's lead to one.
In a contest that featured five fourth-quarter lead changes, the Raiders put it away with an 11-2 run at the end.
A hoop by Burgess put the Raiders in front for good, 50-49.
Then, the Raiders put it all together, playing the way Bellomo knew they could.
"We had been telling the kids for two weeks that this is the potential they have," Bellomo said.
"This is a good win for us. So many people contributed in so many different ways."
It wasn't only starters Sabotka, Farrara, Hendrickson, Kathryn Moore and Burgess. The contributions from the bench kept showing up during critical stretches.
Olivia Shipley had a big hoop in the first-quarter stretch when the Raiders dominated. Freshman Karsyn Bellomo had a couple of big hoops and showed herself to be a capable ball handler, especially when Sabotka was sitting with foul trouble. Cecily McCormick had a pivotal hoop to put the Raiders in the lead in the fourth quarter. And so it went.
"We had at least eight kids contribute in big ways," coach Bellomo said.
It was still a one-possession game (54-51) when Rutland took a timeout with 2:18 remaining.
Farrara cashed in off a layup out of the timeout and it was never a single-possession game again.
"Sarah Farrara had some big baskets," coach Bellomo said.
Sabotka had some important free throws in the final quarter to keep the Hornets at arm's length.
"We started to play as a team. We can play really well together," Burgess said.
McClintock led all scorers with 20 points but the Hornets had nobody else in double figures.
"We didn't do the little things. We shot ourselves in the foot. And we didn't finish well," Essex coach Shawn Montague said.
His Hornets fell to 1-1.
It was the final weekend of the North-South Challenge hosted by Rutland and a close, tension packed game was refreshing in an event that had seen some mismatches.
Bellomo knew his team had beaten a quality opponent.
"Essex is a good team, athletic and very well coached," he said.
The Raiders are back at College of St. Joseph on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. against the defending Division I state champion St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers. Rutland closes out the year with a trip over the mountain on Dec. 30 for a meeting against Woodstock.
