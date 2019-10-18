WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Rutland High School is limping as it enters the Division I tournament.
The Raiders suffered their second straight loss to a fired-up Hartford team in a 28-14 upset Friday night in the teams’ annual rivalry game.
The Hurricanes scored 21 unanswered points to break away from a 7-7 tie and finished the regular season at 4-4.
Rutland is 5-3 in the second straight week where its offense has shriveled. The Raiders have been outscored 70-21 in the last two games and a defense that had played very well for most of the season’s first six weeks has also hit a slump.
Hartford got two touchdown passes from Cole Jasmin, who was a perfect 8 for 8 passing for 135 yards. That’s more offense than the Raiders mustered in the first half, when Ethan Coarse surprised Hartford with a 79-yard kick return for a touchdown.
For the game, Hartford out-gained Rutland from scrimmage 342-189, pulling out some long gains to set up TDs.
The Hurricanes held Rutland to only 55 yards on the ground, with Brady Kenosh providing 25 of those late in the game.
Rutland’s second score came when Kenosh subbed in at quarterback for Owen Perry (12 for 27, 105 yards) and commanded a 50-yard drive with his running and passing, ending with a 25-yard scoring strike to Malik Hendrickson that cut the score to 28-14. But that came with just 6:45 to play and Rutland was unable to muster much the rest of the way.
Both teams used two QBs, with Hartford’s strategy working with Jasmin passing and the rugged Kyle Hamilton running the ball.
Hartford had 200 rushing yards with Zach Burek gaining 99 and Cole Shambo, who scored on a 62-yard run, another 76.
After a scoreless first period, Hartford mounted a 55-yard drive, all on the ground, with Burek breaking tackles and scoring from the 13. Kobe Peach kicked the extra point.
The lead lasted all of 13 seconds as Coarse, who was in double digits in tackles as linebacker, fielded the short kick and charged right up the middle and scored untouched. Kenosh’s PAT kick was good but that was the last positive thing that happened for Rutland until the fourth period.
By that time, Jasmin had thrown a 19-yard TD pass to a wide-open Shambo for a 14-7 halftime lead, Shambo went around left end on a sweep for his 62-yard score and Jasmin found Alex Bushway with a 19-yard strike to make it 28-7 with 2:41 left in the third period.
The Hartford defense sacked Raiders quarterbacks twice with 13 yards in losses and Hartford recovered a fumble.
Jack Coughlin recovered a fumble for the Raiders, who entered the night ranked fourth in D-I in their quest to host a home game in the first round of the tournament next week.
The tournament seedings will be released Monday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
