A monster stretch in Rutland High School's schedule is knocking on the door and the Raiders boys just armed themselves with a little more confidence that they can stand up to it.
The Raiders looked the best they have in weeks on Thursday night in a 57-47 victory over Burlington in Division I play, leading wire to wire to trash a two-game skid.
It wasn't so much that the Raiders resisted repeated runs at their lead in the second half and finished off a victory. It was the way they were able to slice up the Seahorse defense when they really needed points that impressed. They had five straight layups to counter the BHS rally in the fourth with all but one in the halfcourt offense.
"And that's kind of what we've been talking about. You create opportunities when you play with energy," said coach Mike Wood of his young team. "I thought we did that tonight. We tracked balls down, we did a nice job rebounding the basketball and I thought our ball movement was great."
"It was just a good team win. It says a lot about our team especially after (Tuesday's loss at) Burr and Burton," said junior guard Evan Pockette.
Rutland, 7-6, built its lead to double digits early in the third period and when Jensen Daly and his mates cut it to a one-or two-possession game, Rutland responded and pulled away.
Maddox Traynor led the way for Rutland with 16 points but it was a balanced effort with lots of hands involved in key spots.
Burlington pivot man Jensen Daly led the 5-8 Seahorses with 25 points.
Noah Depoy and Finn McGuiness added eight apiece for Rutland, with Depoy getting inside for two key buckets in the fourth after BHS had cut the lead to 42-39.
"We always talk about winning the quarters and winning mini-games," said Pockette, who chipped in nine points. "We kept the lead every quarter and that was a plus."
One player at the heart of the Raiders resistance in the fourth was freshman Eli Pockette, whose penetration and nifty bounce passes set up a trio of layups by DePoy and Malik Hendrickson in traffic. When Hendrickson scored his second deuce in a 10-2 run the Raiders found themselves ahead 54-43 with less than three minutes to play.
Traynor, who had three very deep 3s, had an athletic transition layup as well as an assist in the putaway run.
Even so there was little the Raiders could do with Daly, a sinewy big man with some very good moves low on the box and along the baseline.
Daley kept the Seahorses afloat with 12 first-half points and was largely responsible for rallying BHS back from a 33-21 hole in the third.
"They made a couple runs at us. We just had to settle down and get good looks coming down," said Wood.
Rutland won a tug-of-war first period 16-12, creating some distance when sophomore Jevan Valente came off the bench with a short bank shot and a stickback, one of two he had in the half.
It also helped that the Raiders were able to neutralize a BHS press that caused them early headaches.
"They bothered us a little bit on the press but that's something we can work on," Evan Pockette said.
Rutland's first-half lead topped off at nine twice, after a pull-up jumper by Evan Pockette and a stickback by Valente in transition.
Traynor capped the first half with a long trey and repeated the act to open up the 33-21 lead at the dawn of the third period. Daley then fueled a 12-6 Seahorse run with six points but in the end that only served to set up a character test that the Raiders aced.
The Raiders play three of the next four games on the road at St. Johnsbury, Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro, beginning on Saturday at St. Jay.
"With that stretch of games we have hopefully this is something we can build on and keep getting better," said Wood. "That's the goal here."
