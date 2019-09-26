MANCHESTER — Ethan Schmitt and Kristen Pariseau were the Raiders' low scorers in a boys/girls sweep of the Southern Conference golf championships at Equinox on Wednesday.
The Raiders boys scored 367 to better host Burr and Burton (374) and Mount Anthony (430) while the Rutland girls topped BBA by 205-215.
Schmitt posted 86 to lead the boys' field while teammate Billy Latkin finished second with an 87, followed by Dillon Moore's 96 and Jason Ryan's 98.
Chapin Eyre led Burr and Burton with an 88, with Dillon Causn shooting 94, Ben Ario 95 and Quinn Murhaghen 97.
Andrew Marsden's 94 led Mount Anthony, with Nick Salem, Michael McKenna and Ryan Sawyer following with 107, 109 and 120, respectively.
Girls medalist Pariseau posted 97 and Jillian Miles 108 for Rutland, with BBA's Grace McDonald shooting 105 and Grace Sherwood 110.
