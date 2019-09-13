Burlington/South Burlington had as many turnovers as points Friday night.
Rutland High School had its fair share of mistakes as well but finally pulled away to a 22-6 victory in Division I play at Alumni Field.
It was a statistical nightmare almost everywhere but in the victory column for the 2-1 Raiders. They had three giveaways of their own and had a punt blocked, but played a better second half after taking a 9-6 lead into the locker room.
And the defense did not allow a score as they improved to 2-1, dropping the SeaWolves to 0-3.
Owen Perry threw two touchdown passes to Luke Ragosta and Hunter Postemski had a 10-yard scoring run late in the game and emerged with 143 yards on 33 carries.
Lineman Brett Bohlmann scored the SeaWolves touchdown, picking up a fumbled ball on an option play and rumbling 25 yards for a 6-0 lead in the first period.
But, with two penalties that wiped out about 70 yards of offense, the SeaWolves attack was nearly nonexistent. They finished with just 101 yards while Rutland, held to 119 in the first half, finished with a respectable 267.
Kai Schmidt had some tough carries for the SeaWolves and finished with 67 yards on 18 carries but the Raiders made him work hard for them.
Rutland’s Garrett Davine blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety and recovered two fumbles, as did Ethan Coarse. Brady Kenosh picked off two passes against Bassiru Diawara, who suffered through a miserable night at 2 for 9 passing for 14 yards.
Bohlmann recovered two fumbles and Diawara picked off a Perry pass at the goal line to kill a Raiders rally, returning the pick 80 yards near the end of the first half. But with just 14 seconds to punch in a score, that possession ended at the Rutland 10.
Perry started slow and finished 12 for 23 for 123 yards.
The teams swapped turnovers within a span of three plays twice. There were also a number of mishandled snaps where the offense managed to recover the ball.
The SeaWolves had their lead briefly, with the Raiders finally getting their feet beneath them with a 60-yard drive that bridged the first and second periods.
The Raiders had several dropped passes but this time Perry found Ragosta in 1-on-1 coverage down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown. Kenosh’s extra-point made it 7-6.
Davine had his blocked punt for a 9-6 lead 3:02 before the half.
After an exchange of fumbles, the Raiders marched 62 yards on a crisp drive for a 16-6 lead, this time with Perry connecting with Ragosta for 31 yards with 56 seconds left in the third period.
Midway through the fourth period, the SeaWolves gambled on a fourth and 2 at their own 21 and lost the ball on downs, setting the stage for a seven-play drive and Postemski’s scoring run with 25 seconds to play.
Rutland will visit Essex next week.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
