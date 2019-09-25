There were 10 minutes remaining and Rutland’s Erin McClallen set up her cousin Camryn Kinsman with a pinpoint pass only to have Kinsman tattoo the crossbar with her shot. It was a scene the Raiders saw often in Wednesday night’s 3-0 victory over Mill River, where Rutland left more marks on the posts and crossbars than panels on a soccer ball.
The Raiders found the net often enough, though, with Kendra Sabotka scoring the first goal, Camryn Kinsman popping in the other two and Logan Kinsman contributing two assists.
Sabotka’s goal was a big one because the Minutemen had played the Raiders to a stalemate for nearly 22 minutes and were gaining confidence.
Sabotka had endured her own share of hard-luck shooting and post blasting. But with 18:20 left in the first half, she found herself alone with goalkeeper Malori Carlson. The sophomore goalie opted to stay back so Sabotka kept coming and when she was within about 10 feet, threaded it perfectly in the corner.
Camryn Kinsman scored 10:32 before the break by taking advantage of a miscommunication by defenders.
The Minutemen needed to answer before the break and they had chances. Susie Petrossi gave Julia Deppert a pass in front of the goal but her one-touch shot was just wide.
The Raiders put it on ice with 3:47 left in the game. Logan Kinsman played a ball long to her sister Camryn and the sophomore buried it for the final goal.
The Raiders mounted plenty of threatening offense but Petrossi broke up some of the attempts and Allison Nemeth sent other balls back up field with her booming kicks.
Goalies Kathryn Moore and Caroline Coloutti split the shutout for the Raiders.
It was frustrating at first,” said Camryn Kinsman of peppering the posts and bar so many times. “But we just focused on the goal. We focused real hard.”
Logan Kinsman has an uncanny knack for setting up the forwards by playing long balls with just the right amount of pace on them. She does it with consistency and her teammates can count on making a good read off her foot.
Camryn said they work on taking advantage of that skill in practice.
The Minutemen stood up to the D-I Raiders for much of the game and first-year Mill River coach Shawn Bendig found that encouraging.
“We are a Division III team playing a very competitive schedule. The girls won’t know what that is doing for them until the playoffs,” Bendig said.
“Rutland did a great job of putting pressure on the ball and I think we got a little frustrated.”
Bendig praised Petrossi, saying, “She has probably become our best defender.”
Rutland coach Lori McClallen was impressed with Mill River’s speed, citing Hannah Anderson and Deppert, in particular.
They made their own serious runs on goal along with Amelia Jones, who hit a couple of posts herself.
The Minutemen had a golden chance to grab a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game when Anderson set up Deppert for a great look but Deppert’s hard shot sailed just inches wide of the far post.
Coach McClallen knows her team has a successful formula with Logan Kinsman’s penchant for playing balls for her teammates.
“We are fortunate that we have some speed up top,” McClallen said.
The 2-5 Raiders have won two in a row and will gun for a third on Saturday at home against Mount Anthony at 10 a.m.
The Minutemen slipped to 1-5.
