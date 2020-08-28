WEST HAVEN — Weather has once again forced a change for the weekend at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The event on Saturday has been canceled, and the program for Sunday has been revised.
Sunday’s event will now have an earlier starting time of 5:00 p.m. to better accommodate race teams and fans.
Sportsman Modified drivers will have a choice to run in one of two feature events, with each one rewarding the winner a “Win & You’re In!” guaranteed starting position for the Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200 on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The 54-lap “Charlie LaDuc Memorial” race will be held as scheduled. The race will pay $1,500 to the winner, along with the guaranteed starting position that was to be awarded on Saturday. The 54-lap race will carry full championship points and will be lined up by the weekly handicap system; a maximum of 24 cars will qualify.
The other Sportsman Modified option is a new 25-lap “Draw Race” that will pay $500 to the winner and also award a spot in the Vermont 200. The race is designed to give outside drivers a chance to run a full feature without the disadvantage of having a poor starting position due to the handicap system. Qualifying heats will be lined up by random draw with an invert pill drawn after qualifying.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division will now have its 25-lap, $400-to-win race on Sunday; that race was originally scheduled for Saturday. The Super Stock, Mini Stock, and Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint divisions will also be in action on Sunday with 20-lap, feature-only programs.
The free Hoosier Racing Tire draws that had been announced will now be moved to Sunday as well, for the Charlie LaDuc Memorial, the Draw Race, and the Limited Sportsman feature.
The 50-lap Enduro Series event has also been moved from Saturday to Sunday. The entry fee is $50 for each driver and includes the driver’s pit pass.
In keeping with standard policy, an Enduro driver who is also competing in a weekly division must purchase a $25 pit pass in addition to the Enduro entry. All Enduro drivers are required to have a scoring person; scorers must purchase either a pit pass for $35 or a grandstand ticket in Section 3A or 3B. Enduro cars and trailers will be parked in the camping lot.
For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112.
