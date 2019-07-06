CASTLETON — Lakes Region's Aaron Szabo was coming to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fourth on Saturday and his team was leading White River Post 84 6-2 when a thunder clap caused the plate umpire to delay the game. It never got started again — a hard rain soon pelted the Castleton University diamond.
It was the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. That game will be picked up from the point of suspension but the date had not been determined when the teams left the field.
The American Legion baseball schedule is already crowded, testing the limits of pitching staffs. This will only add to all the baseball down the stretch as the teams try to earn berths in the State Tournament, July 27-31 in Colchester.
The top four teams in the Southern Division and top four in the Northern Division comprise the double-elimination tournament field.
White River is 3-6 in the league and must put together some good stretches to crash the tournament party.
But Post 84 coach John O'Hara does not believe his club's task is impossible.
"We are just beginning to play good ball," O'Hara said before Saturday's game.
Post 84 scored first when Tom Bissaillon doubled in the second, took third on a ground out and scored on Alex Emerson's ground out.
The Lakers scored twice in the bottom of that inning. Andrew Lanthier had an RBI single and Brett Huntley scored on a wild pitch.
Post 84 tied it in the third but in the bottom of the third, Lakes Region rallied for four runs. The biggest blow was struck by the youngest member of the club. Sawyer Ramey, 14, and just entering his freshman year in the fall, rode an outside pitch to right that drove in two runs.
Lanthier had another RBI single in that inning and Szabo ripped a double to left.
Lakes Region's record is 8-3 but assistant coach Eric Ramey knows there is still plenty to accomplish before the club can think about winning the division or even securing one of the South's four berths.
Ramey was coaching the team on Saturday because Adam Greenlese was attending a wedding.
Nate Bathalon, the big left-hander who was a freshman on the Bryant & Stratton College baseball team in Albany, New York, this spring, was in command in this game.
He and Aubrey Ramey are the team's 1-2 punch on the mound but others will have to contribute with the compact schedule.
"We have got to take it day by day and get to the tournament. I'm not sure how much the seeds matter when you get there," coach Ramey said.
The week ahead is a special one because it features perhaps the best American Legion baseball rivalry in the state between Lakes Region and neighboring Rutland Post 31. Lakes Region hosts Post 31 on the Castleton diamond both Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's a good rivalry and a healthy rivalry and hopefully it stays healthy," Ramey said.
But Ramey also emphasized the players can't get too caught up in the rivalry with Post 31 and must take care of business in the other games.
Rutland and Lakes Region are battling for first place in the Southern Division.
The venues only add to the Rutland County rivalry.
"I have always loved St. Peter's (Post 31's home field). It's a great place to watch a game," Ramey said.
He knows his team's campus diamond is pretty special, too.
"I don't think we play on a nicer one anywhere," Ramey said of Spartan Field.
The Lakers have been winning with a deep batting order.
"We are pretty solid up and down the lineup," Ramey said.
Lately, they have gotten a big lift from Mitchell Brayman, who batted in the No. 4 spot on Saturday.
"Mitch has been raking it for over a week," Ramey said.
"Offensively, we have got to be disciplined at the plate and not give away outs. And we have got to run the bases better."
Parker Morse is nursing a calf injury and that gave Sawyer Ramey the opportunity that he took advantage of.
It is that depth that is another strength.
"We don't drop off that much when we have to send somebody in," coach Ramey said.
NOTES: There are a couple of schedule changes for Lakes Region. Their doubleheader at Bellows Falls Post 37 on Saturday, July 13, will now be at Castleton. Another game with Bellows Falls that was originally scheduled for July 20 will be played the next day, Sunday, July 21. That is because the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup is on the CU campus on July 20. ... White River Post 84 shortstop Kyle Hamilton will be joining his brother Tyler in the Bates College football program in the fall. ... Lakes Region's Zach Bates will be a freshman in the SUNY-Canton baseball program next season. ... Lanthier made the defensive play of the game, robbing Ryan Pepe of a base hit in the fourth inning.
