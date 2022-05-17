The Rutland baseball team had a dream start on Tuesday against rival Burr and Burton Academy. The question now becomes, can they finish the job?
Or another question, will they even get a chance to finish the job?
The Raiders saw their game with BBA suspended with two outs in the bottom of the second inning with Rutland leading 8-1, quite the statement against one of Division I's best teams.
What started as light rain around opening pitch quickly intensified and puddles started to accumulate around home plate and in the infield.
The umpires called in Raiders coach Geoff Bloomer and Bulldogs coach Ed Lewicki to conference about the next steps and they decided to suspend the game.
So when will the game be resumed? That could get tricky given that there is about a week and a half until the last day allowed for regular season games on Saturday, May 28.
Both Rutland and BBA have three games scheduled before that final date.
Rutland Athletic Director Mike Norman didn't have a makeup date available after the game had just been called.
Transportation and getting umpires for a potential resumption of the game are also factors to keep in mind. Given what has to be ironed out in a short time frame, there is a possibility the game will not be resumed.
The Raiders surely hope they get the chance to try and finish what they started and the Bulldogs would love a chance for a comeback as they battle for a top seed in Division I.
BBA had grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning. Coleman Reese led off with a single and quickly stole second base to get into scoring position. Jack McCoy came up next and hit a grounder to Rutland second baseman Tyler Weatherhogg, which was misplayed, allowing Reese to score.
Rutland was held in check in its opening at-bat. The Raiders worked a pair of walks, but BBA left-hander Trevor Greene struck out the other three batters he faced.
After Rutand starter Anders Lowkes settled in for 1-2-3 inning in the top the second, the Raiders came alive in the bottom half.
Chaska Stannard led off with a walk and Lowkes followed with a single. A steal by Lowkes forced a throw to second, which Stannard scored on. Lowkes eventually came in himself on a passed ball that gave Rutland the lead.
Greene got the next two batters after Lowkes, but the Raiders kept having good at-bats.
Tyler Weatherhogg worked a walk and Aaron LaFrancois reached on an error after Max Brownlee took over to pitch.
Chris Maguire earned a free pass setting up Cam Rider who had one of the two big hits in the inning driving a single into the gap that scored a pair of runs.
After Stefano Falco was hit by a pitch, Stannard came up and poked one into right field for a hustle triple. Stannard made it all the way home as the BBA first baseman air-mailed a throw to third base.
Quite the start. Rutland hopes to finish.
