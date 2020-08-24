WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway suffered its first weather-related postponement of the 2020 season on Sunday. Brief but torrential rains moved over the speedway around 5 p.m., and totally saturated the facility. Though the sun returned, the track surface was not in a raceable condition, forcing officials to pull the plug.
There were 35 Pepsi Sportsman Modifieds in the pit area for the Charlie LaDuc Memorial 54-lap special, which will have a makeup date to be announced soon.
Online pre-sale tickets, tickets purchased at the speedway, and pit pass wristbands will be honored on either Saturday, Aug. 29 or Saturday, Sept. 12. Spectators and competitors are asked to keep ticket stubs and wristbands for entrance at one of those events.
The next event is the “Prelude to the 200” event on Saturday, Aug. 29, which will be packed with action as the Enduro Series returns for a 50-lap race, and the Sportsman Modified feature will offer a “Win and You’re In!” guaranteed Vermont 200 starting position to the winner. The Sportsman Modified “B-Feature” for non-qualifiers will pay a special $250 bonus to the winner.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman, Mini Stock, and 500cc Mini Sprint classes will also be on the program, with the Limiteds running 25 laps for $400 to win. The Pro Stock and Super Stock classes are off for the evening.
Off the track, another pair joined the field for the Interstate All Battery Center 200, coming up in under two weeks.
Begor Racing has entered a pair of cars into the country’s biggest Sportsman Modified dirt track race on Sunday, Sept. 6, with top drivers Michael Maresca and Jamy Begor at the controls.
Maresca, of Potsdam, N.Y., recently clinched his first Modified track championship at the historic Fonda Speedway, and he also won $20,000 in the prestigious Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway last October.
Begor, of Mooers Forks, N.Y., is one of Airborne Speedway’s all-time winningest drivers, and he took three big victories in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified class at that track a year ago.
Neither driver has entered the Vermont 200 before, and they will be among the many invaders chasing after a $7,500 winner’s purse and an additional $5,000-plus in lap leader bonuses.
Both drivers have tested the waters at Devil’s Bowl in 2020, highlighted by Maresca’s drive from the rear of the field to finish third in a Small Block “358” Modified special in July. Begor was in attendance for the event, and he was impressed by Maresca’s effort.
“I watched Michael that night, and he put on quite a show,” Begor said, in a track press release. “I was out making deliveries for our family business, and I was thinking about the Vermont 200 and that I would like to have him drive one of my cars in the race.
“I got to know Michael a few years ago while I was helping Tim Fuller during Florida Speedweeks, so I made a phone call and 45 minutes later we had a deal. There’s a lot of work to do in the next two weeks, but we’ll be ready.”
Both drivers will be behind the wheel of Bicknell chassis; Begor will steer a car that has brought him success at both the Airborne and Mohawk speedways, while Maresca will run a brand-new machine in its first race.
The team will carry sponsorship from Gioiosa’s Wine & Spirits, Senecal Construction Company, St. Lawrence Radiology, J&S Steel, Huntley Trucking, LaDuke’s Flat Work, MX Fuels, Adams Glass, Lake Champlain Roofing and Begor’s Supply.
The Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200 will be on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, with racing at 5 p.m. on both nights.
