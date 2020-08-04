DORSET — Mother Nature threw a wrench in the 2020 Vermont Women’s Amateur Golf championship, forcing the second round of the tournament to be canceled.
Rain fell steadily all night and was expected to get worse during the afternoon, with increased winds, and as a result the PGA Professional and the Course Superintendent of the Dorset Field Club made the decision Tuesday morning.
The co-leaders after day 1 with scores of 6-over-par 78 are Andrea Brown of Lakeside Golf Club, who was the Amateur champion in 2004, and Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Mia Politano, the two-time defending Division II medalist at Otter Valley Union High School.
One stroke off the lead with scores of 79 are 2-time Junior champion Julia Dapron, of Dorset, and Lindsay Cone, of Green Mountain National Golf Club, who was the Amateur runner-up in 2011.
In fifth place with an 82 is this year’s Senior champion Jeanne Morrissey, of Williston Golf Club.
Twelve others are within 10 strokes of the lead, including nine-time Amateur champion Holly Reynolds, of Copley Country Club, Stowe Country Club’s Jena Wood, Rutland Country Club’s Keely Levins-Culligan, Killington Golf Course’s Patricia Haas and Dorset’s Elizabeth Walker.
Politano holds the lead in the junior division, followed by Jillian Miles and Teegan Duffy of Rutland Country Club with a score of 89.
Whether or not play can continue Wednesday, which is the third and final day of the tournament, and on how many holes, will be determined by Dorset Field Club depending on course conditions and safe use of golf carts. If conditions are okay to continue the tournament on Wednesday, tee times will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Paquette Cup, which goes to the top team score of the tournament, is led by the home course of Dorset Field Club with a three low gross score of 256. Second place is Williston Golf Course with 258 and in third is Rutland Country Club with 262.
VT golfers at Pinehurst
PINEHURST, N.C. — Five Vermont golfers are competing at the national level this week at Pinehurst Resort in the High School Golf National Invitational.
Four of the golfers came from CVU and the last one comes from Stratton Mountain School.
Evan Forrest, of CVU, shot a 79 in the first round and an 83 on the second day to put him at 18-over for the tournament.
Teammate Alex Leonard was a stroke behind Forrest after the first day, shooting an 80. He improved in the second round, shooting a 75 to put him at 11-over for the tournament.
Stratton Mountain’s Harrison Digangi, from Dorset Field Club, shot an 83 in the first round, before shooting an 81 today. Digangi is 20-over for the tournament.
CVU’s Cam Saia shot an 88 the first day and a 94 in the second round.
Fellow Redhawk Kyle Rexford shot a 96 in the first round, but improved immensely Tuesday with an 85.
