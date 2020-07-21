FAIR HAVEN — Lakes Region pitcher Aubrey Ramey isn’t afraid to show emotion on the baseball diamond.
Ramey plays with his heart on his sleeve. Anybody could see that when he let out an excited yell after a crucial strikeout late in a 8-1 win against rival Rutland Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s the way I play. I play with emotion,” Ramey said. “It’s just fun to play like that. You have to let them know you’re there. When you get a big out like that, you have to let some excitement out.”
That strikeout was one of 13 the Fair Haven graduate racked up on Tuesday. After giving up two hits in the first inning, Ramey was untouchable. He kept a solid Rutland lineup at bay all game long, allowing just four base runners and no hits following that inning.
It’s rare that Ramey runs into a heap of trouble when he takes the mound. He’s always poised and Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese knows he can expect a high-quality effort every start.
“That’s what we expect when (Aubrey) goes out there,” Greenlese said. “He’s a gamer and that’s what he wants. He wants to blow it by guys and get his strikeouts. It took him a minute to settle in, but he figured it out.”
“Rutland is a big rivalry game and we knew they were coming to play, so the adrenaline is pumping,” Ramey said. “You have to settle down and throw strikes. I was able to get command and get the job done.
Rutland took its lone lead of Tuesday’s game in the first inning. Nate Hudson led off the first with a single and stole second to get into scoring position.
Following a Justin Aker strikeout, first baseman Josh Beayon singled to score Hudson.
Ramey stuck out Alex Polli and Griff Briggs to end the inning and Rutland couldn’t create much offensive magic from there.
“We’re getting there. We’re not a 32-0 losing team anymore,” said Rutland coach Mike Howe. “We still need to start being aggressive every single pitch and not let pitches go by that should be hit.”
Howe has been preaching aggressiveness in the batter’s box all season long. He felt there were some at-bats later in the game, where Ramey missed some spots and Rutland got ahead in counts, but they didn’t capitalize on those situations.
“We didn’t take advantage when we had the count in our favor,” Howe said. “With a good pitcher like that, he’s going to come back and he’s going to dominate.”
Lakes Region battled back with two runs in the first inning with Sawyer Ramey leading off with a walk, before Jarett Williams drove him in. Dylan Lee had a single to follow and Williams scored on an error from Rutland shortstop Cole Blanchard.
The Lakes bats were held pretty well in check after that first inning. Rutland hurler Griff Briggs has had a breakout summer season, and for the most part, matched his more experienced pitching foe.
“(Griff) is a good pitcher. We knew going into this game it could be a pitchers’ duel and it was for four innings,” Howe said.
Briggs ran into a wall in the fifth inning and Lakes Region’s potent lineup woke up in a big way.
No. 9 hitter Andrew Lanthier led off the fifth with a single and second baseman Sawyer Ramey cranked a triple into the right-center gap to score Lanthier.
Parker Morse and Aubrey Ramey both had RBI doubles to follow that up, before Williams drove in a run of his own. Mitchell Brayman’s sacrifice fly capped off the five-run effort.
“It’s been the way we’ve been all year,” Aubrey Ramey said. “We’ve struggled in games where we didn’t have big innings. The bats get going and everybody gets hot.”
Lanthier came up again in the sixth and pulled a home run over the right field fence to cap off the Lakes Region win.
Lanthier, Williams and Lee all had multi-hit games for the home side. Lakes Region travels to Brattleboro Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. start, before hosting Manchester for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Rutland hosts Bellows Falls Wednesday, before a pair of doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.