There are some players that have the clutch gene. Fair Haven boys basketball junior Sawyer Ramey certainly has it in spades.
When his team needed him the most, Ramey took over the game, leading the Slaters to a 61-50 win against rival Mount St. Joseph.
The Fair Haven win makes the season series a split, with the Mounties having won by a point on their home court earlier in the season.
MSJ looked like it was well on its way to sweeping the season series, but Ramey had other plans.
The Mounties led by nine heading into the fourth quarter, but the lead quickly evaporated.
Ramey, who had been held relatively quiet since the opening quarter, caught fire. The junior took the Slaters on his back and he couldn't miss, getting to the basket at will and swishing 3s.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Ramey pushed Fair Haven ahead and the Slaters wouldn't trail again. The junior had 22 points in the fourth quarter alone and finished the day with 33 points.
Ramey wasn't only dominant on the offensive end. He also had seven steals, six rebounds and a block for good measure.
"That's a game we want (to win) every year. We mark it on our schedule," Ramey said. "I didn't really get it going in the first three quarters, but I was able to get a couple open shots to fall and build off that."
"Sawyer is a good player," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said. "We can't turn the ball over. He's the best in transition."
While Ramey did his magic in the fourth, he couldn't do it alone. Senior Kyle James came off the bench and gave the Slaters some big minutes down the stretch, providing a ton of energy defensively and scoring a crucial and-one when the game was within two possessions.
"That was crucial. The energy he gave us really picked us up," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. "He got some big rebounds and ran the floor.
"MSJ is a great team. This is great for our program to be able to compete with them."
The Mounties looked great for three quarters. MSJ is chock full of bigs well over 6-feet tall and it used that to its advantage. The Mounties dominated the boards, getting themselves many second chance opportunities.
Jake Williams had 11 rebounds to lead the club and every other starter had six or more boards as well.
"MSJ kicked our butt on the boards," Ramey said. "We didn't play great in the first three quarters, but we got it done in the fourth."
The Mounties responded well to a fast start by Fair Haven, going into the second down by two.
MSJ grabbed the lead early in the second on a basket in the paint for Owen Traynor and held it most of the way ahead of halftime.
A 6-0 run midway through the third, capped by an Andre Prunty 3 created some breathing room for the Mounties and MSJ kept Fair Haven at least a couple possessions down for much of the third.
While the effort was great in those first three quarters, it's about finishing the job. The Mounties have struggled at times in the closing minutes of games, but more often than not pulled out wins. Thursday was one of those nights where a rough fourth finally did them in.
"We couldn't score for four and half, five minutes and we blew a 10-point lead. We have to play better with a lead," Charbonneau said.
Behind Ramey's 33, Sam Barber added 11, Kyle James had seven and Phil Bean had six.
Traynor, coming off a 40-point outing, led MSJ with 15 points, including three 3s. Williams and Dezmond Krakowka had 10 apiece.
Prunty, dealing with an injury, gutted it out and played on Thursday, scoring nine points.
Both clubs are in action on Saturday. Fair Haven (13-4) hosts Middlebury, while MSJ (13-3) is at Mount Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.