FAIR HAVEN — Sawyer Ramey learned to crawl, then walk and then play basketball. The long love affair with the game reached a milestone for the Fair Haven senior on Saturday night when he scored his 1,000th career point in a 55-36 victory over Vergennes.
His mother Kristen Prenevost Ramey said Sawyer was about 4 or 5 years old when she noticed that basketball might become his thing.
"He was always playing pickup basketball with his older brother Aubrey and his friends," Kristen said.
"In the playroom we had a nerf hoop. He always had a ball. We never disciplined him for playing ball in the house."
His house on Saturday was the Fair Haven gym and he drained a 3-point field goal in the second quarter that pushed the Slaters' lead to 31-9 for the basket that eclipsed 1,000 points for his career.
He needed 15 points to reach the mark entering the game.
"It is something that you try not to think about. I am just glad it is over so that now we can focus on the team," he said.
Even though Ramey has joined Dustin Cummings, Vic Ferros, Ryan Manovill, Rob Reed, Scott Reed. Todd Roberts, Don Young, Rob Coloutti and Cam Coloutti in the Fair haven boys basketball program's 1,000-point fraternity, scoring might not be his hallmark.
Despite his ability to score, many feel the most remarkable facet of his game is his passing.
His coach and grandfather Bob Prenevost said after the game he believed his role in college will be as a playmaker.
"I think in college he will be the consummate point guard because of his ability to find people and get them the ball," Prenevost said.
Ramey drove the length of the floor for a layup and the first points of the game. The Commodores trailed the rest of the night.
Sam Barber connected on a 3-point field goal that gave the Slaters a 9-0 lead before the Commodores finally broke through.
Barber had himself a night from the perimeter with 21 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.
Ramey led the Slaters with 23 points and Phil Bean followed with six as Prenevost sprinkled his lineup liberally with reserves with the big lead.
The Slaters had this one put away by halftime with a 42-14 advantage.
Prenevost said the evening was special for him both as a grandfather and a coach.
Devin Brisson led the Commodores with nine points.
When Ramey connected on his only trey of the game, the crowd knew that was the milestone basket and erupted.
The game was stopped shortly after to recognize the accomplishment.
Vergennes showed some life against the Fair Haven bench. The 'Dores reeled off six quick points at the end of the third quarter with Spencer Gebo getting four of them inside.
The Slaters will put their 2-0 record in the line on Dec. 22 at home against Woodstock and then host Springfield the day after Christmas.
NOTES: Senior Joe Buxton played another solid game but his younger brother Tom Buxton stole the show. Tom, an eighth grader, made the halfcourt shot during the contest at halftime in both the game against Vergennes and in the Fair Haven girls victory against Mount Abraham earlier in the day. ... Eric Ramey, Sawyer's father, is an assistant of the Slater coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.