FAIR HAVEN — Okay, so he’s built like a Bambi but he sure can play like a Thumper.
Fair Haven freshman Sawyer Ramey had a stunning debut on Thursday. He scored 19 points, pulled in five rebounds and had a handful of steals and assists. But the bigger picture was Fair Haven’s 60-56 victory over Rutland High School and lots of Slaters had critical contributions in a game that came down to the wire.
It’s been 13 years, said Fair Haven senior post man Joe Gannon, since the Division II Slaters’ last victory over the D-I Raiders. And he told his team in a joyful post-game locker room that its best play is still ahead of them.
“This means the world,” Gannon said afterward. “I’ve been waiting for this.”
“This is a great win for our program,” Slaters coach Bob Prenevost said. “I’ve got so much respect for Rutland and its coaching staff.”
It was the season opener for Fair Haven and the veteran team — save for Ramey, its slightly built freshman — showed a lot of determination down the stretch. The Slaters at one point had a 10-point lead but the Raiders rallied and nabbed a 53-52 lead in the fourth period, when a Rutland varsity newcomer, junior forward Noah DePoy, hit two treys and poured in 12 of his team-high 16 points.
Then Ramey put Fair Haven ahead for good with a determined drive to the hole against a defender.
His senior brother, Aubrey Ramey, padded the lead with a driving bank shot and Fair Haven built a 58-53 lead before the Raiders scored again.
Zack Ellis had eight points in each half for Fair Haven and Owen Loughan, who came off the bench with some big 3-pointers, added eight.
The Raiders, now at a very uncharacteristic 0-2, got another 14 from Evan Pockette.
Sawyer Ramey had 14 points as the Slaters overcame a 15-11 deficit to lead at halftime 29-22. That lead came on the strength of an 18-4 run where turnovers hurt Rutland in the fast-paced game. Ramey showed a lot of composure working close to the basket and also had three 3-pointers.
Both teams like the up-tempo game and Prenevost opted to start his freshman to give the Slaters a third quick guard.
“That happened when we saw Rutland was first on our schedule,” said Slaters assistant coach Luke Vadnais.
“(Sawyer) has been awfully good in practice,” said Prenevost. “Any success he has is because he works very hard for it.”
That’s what the Raiders are going to have to do, with Essex coming to town Saturday.
“That’s a must-win for us,” said coach Mike Wood.
“We’ve got things we’ve got to clean up,” he said. “We weren’t able to keep their guards in front of us. We’re just not very good right now. We’ve got to do a better job dealing with adversity. They just out-played us.”
The Raiders played in some foul trouble, with forward Malik Hendrickson sitting down early with foul trouble and DePoy also missing some minutes.
That hurt against a Slaters team that used 10 players to keep up the frantic pace.
Fair Haven scored its final four points at the line when Rutland was forced to foul. Rutland had several possessions to work its way back but Fair Haven was active inside and the Raiders, pushed away from the basket, hit only one of their final six 3-point shots.
“They’re good,” said Wood. “They’ve got a lot of pieces and they’re going to win a lot of games.”
Which might have been exactly what Gannon was talking about.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
