ENOSBURG — Aubrey Ramey allowed just one hit in 6.1 innings in pitching Fair Haven to a big 1-0 road victory over Enosburg Tuesday in the Division II baseball semifinals.
It was the third one-hitter this year for the Slaters junior. Fair Haven is now 13-5.
Ramey threw 74 pitches and will be available to start when the Slaters face Marble Valley League rival Otter Valley in the finals at UVM.
The Slaters scored their run in the fifth, when Evan Reed singled and went all the way to third with smart base-running on a sacrifice bunt by Ramey. Andrew Lanthier then delivered the run with a squeeze bunt.
Catcher Dylan Lee had one of the game’s biggest defensive plays, throwing out a runner at second.
No. 2 Enosburg finished 13-3.
Black River 10, Proctor 3
LUDLOW — A nine-run sixth inning hoisted top-seeded Black River over Proctor, 10-3 in the Division IV baseball semifinals on Tuesday.
The 12-4 Presidents will face No. 2, 8-5 Danville in the finals at UVM.
The Presidents sweep Proctor in three games this year but the last was far from a foregone conclusion. They trailed 3-1 in the sixth when Proctor starter Joe Valerio tired and with two out eighth-grader Dylan Ross singled for two runs to tie the score. Before the inning was over, Jeff Boyle had a triple and a double and two RBI, Josh Cohen had two hits and two RBI and winning pitcher Zach Paul chipped in a run-scoring single.
Paul went the distance and struck out 10 in throwing around 100 pitches. That leaves Ryan Boyle as BR’s championship starter if the game is played on Friday. Paul will be available to go if the game is played Saturday.
Proctor played about half its season with Valerio, its ace pitcher and starting shortstop.
“Joe got tired but he pitched well and deserved better than he got,” said Proctor coach Jeff Patch, whose team started the season 0-3.
“I’m proud of my kids.”
Kyle Laughlin had a double and a single for Proctor, which got just four hits off Paul.
SOFTBALL
Mount Abe 8, Fair Haven 2
BRISTOL — Fair Haven’s deep run in the playoffs came to an end in the Division II softball semifinals with an 8-2 loss to No. 1 Mount Abraham.
Ruby Ball went the distance for the victory, notching seven strikeouts.
“She got the strikeouts when she needed them,” Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
Jones also liked the way his own pitcher Zoey Cole competed.
“Zoey pitched an excellent game but we made a couple of mistakes that cost us,” Jones said.
The Raiders had only two hits — singles by Katrina Bean and Allison Lanthier.
The Slaters finish 11-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Burlington 14,
Rutland 13
SOUTH BURLINGTON — If any of Rutland’s four shots off the post had gone in, the Raiders would be moving on. Sadly they didn’t, and the team fell to South Burlington 14-13 in Division I girls semifinal lacrosse action Tuesday.
Rylee Burgess led the Raiders with three goals and Francine Ettori had two goals and two assists.
Lisa Truchon had three goals for the Wolves and Claire Phillips made 10 stops in goal.
Kendra Sabotka and Brianna Beauchamp each added a pair of goals for Rutland.
Lea Zmurko made two saves for Rutland who close out a successful season just two wins short of being champs.
BASEBALL CAMPS
Castleton to host
3 summer camps
CASTLETON — The Castleton University baseball program and head coach Ted Shipley will be hosting three baseball camps this summer at the Castleton baseball field.
There is still space available in all of the camps that will be offered. Coach Shipley has put together the finest series of baseball camps and clinics that are all geared toward player development and improvement for all ages.
The first camp is the Baseball Day Camp, which runs June 17-21. This camp is a three-hour-per-day camp with a primary focus on hitting. This program is for boys and girls ages 7-13 only.
The second camp is the popular Spartan Baseball Game Camp, which runs June 24-27. In addition to baseball game play, this camp includes lunch and swimming and is for boys and girls ages 7-13 only.
The third camp is the advanced Overnight Baseball Camp for boys ages 9-18. This camp will be held at the university from August 4-8.
All baseball camp information and registration forms are available on the Castleton University web site CastletonSports.com/Camps. The baseball “Game” camp and the “Overnight” baseball camp will be offering on-line registration.
For additional information, please contact Shipley at 802- 468-1485, 802-558-2358 or ted.shipley@castleton.edu
