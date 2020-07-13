The Rutland and Lakes Region baseball teams were hard at work this weekend, approaching the middle of their Vermont Summer Baseball League seasons.
Rutland had three games from Thursday to Saturday, going 1-2 over that stretch.
Thursday’s win was one of their biggest of the season, as they upset previously-unbeaten Lakes Region 3-2 at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland kept Lakes’ potent bats in check and used some fundamental play down the stretch to pull out the win. A sacrifice fly, a fielder’s choice and a late squeeze bunt produced their runs.
Back in action on Saturday, Rutland dropped both games of a doubleheader to Brattleboro.
The first game was all about pitching. Brattleboro’s Zinabu McNiese and Rutland’s Griff Briggs battled all day, with McNiese’s 74-pitch, 1-hit shutout enough in a 1-0 win.
Briggs allowed just two hits to Brattleboro.
Both teams’ bats woke up in the second game, but Brattleboro pitcher Alex Kendall’s 5-inning effort helped key a 7-5 win.
Following its first loss of the season on Thursday against Rutland, Lakes Region bounced back in a big way Saturday afternoon at home.
Lakes Region pitcher Aubrey Ramey was the story of the day with a 5-inning no-hitter against Bellows Falls. Ramey struck out eight batters along the way in a 12-0 win.
A lone walk held off Ramey from completing the perfect game.
At the plate, Joe Valerio had three runs batted in, while Aaron Szabo and Mitchell Brayman both drove in two.
Lakes opened up its doubleheader against Bellows Falls with a 14-5 win.
Sawyer Ramey was the offensive standout with three hits and four RBI’s. Valerio, Parker Morse, Jarett Williams and Matt Heibler drove in two.
Williams got the start on the mound and pitched three innings, before giving way Andrew Lanthier and Valerio.
Springfield alumnus Dylan Merrow had two hits for Bellows Falls in the opener.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESCAC cancels sports
MIDDLEBURY — The NESCAC presidents released a joint statement on Friday, announcing that NESCAC competition for 2020 fall sports will be canceled due to ongoing concerns around COVID-19.
As a result, there will be no scheduled NESCAC competitions or championships. Individual institutions do, however, have the discretion to organize practices and to consider alternate competitions, dependent on state and local health guidelines.
At this time, Middlebury College, the lone Vermont-based school in the conference, does not have any competitions scheduled for the fall.
If public health guidelines allow for any sort of limited competition at Middlebury, the college will consider them at the appropriate time and only if it is safe to do so.
“We understand that this is difficult news for many to hear, though not unexpected given the circumstances,” a school press release read. “To our athletes, as always, your coaches are here for you if you would like to reach out. To Middlebury’s many fans, we appreciate your understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.