We found out in 2020 just how much we love spring sports. You’ve heard it a zillion times: Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
You can tell that the missing season has deepened the appreciation for these sports. It has been my observation that the crowds have been pretty large.
That said, why do we treat spring sports like an afterthought in so many places? No national anthem. No player introductions. No game programs.
Ah, then there are the Poultney home softball games.
When you go to Legion Field, you get a game program complete with rosters, the Blue Devils’ schedule and bios on the home team’s seniors.
They even sell ads for the program. What a concept.
There’s pregame music and music between innings.
The players in the starting lineup are all introduced.
It’s spring sports the way spring sports should be.
Westside youthEveryone is already aware of West Rutland eighth grader Peyton Guay. She quickly made her mark on the varsity level in all three sports.
She led the Golden Horde in goals this fall on the soccer field and was an outstanding player on the varsity basketball team. She is also a softball catcher with a rocket arm.
But another eighth grader at Westside bears watching. Andrew Bailey came on in relief in the baseball game against Blue Mountain and struck out the only hitter he faced.
That shows some poise for someone that young.
Deceiving recordGreen Mountain Union High School has the best 1-3 Division III baseball team you will ever see. The Chieftains are a state title contender.
D-IV sizzleDivision IV softball should be exciting in the area. West Rutland and Poultney are the top two ranked teams in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s state rankings.
Poultney’s 10-5 win over West Rutland on Tuesday was an entertaining game and, best of all, they meet again in West Rutland on May 20.
McCarthy down South
Vermont Academy has a skeleton season as far as baseball games go. The Wildcats are playing just two games, both against Stratton Mountain School on May 3 and May 11 on the gorgeous Vermont Academy diamond in Saxtons River.
“We are practicing every day and have an instrasquad scrimmage once a week. I’m keeping statistics,” VA coach Rusty Williams said.
Without any games to speak of, Chester’s Dylan McCarthy is down south playing all the baseball that he can while taking his classes from Vermont Academy online.
“He is still enrolled here. He and I talked about it and I was in 100% agreement with him going down south to play,” Williams said. “He has some big-time schools after him.”
McCarthy is only a sophomore and Williams said he will return to play for VA in 2022.
McCarthy pitched for Green Mountain Union High School as a freshman and is the son of GMUHS coach Matt McCarthy.
Vermont Academy also has Rex Hill, another former Green Mountain player on its roster. He is a pitcher and shortstop.
“I think he’s pretty good,” Williams said, adding that one school that Hill is eyeing is Husson University in Bangor, Maine, a school with a solid Division III baseball program.
Former Leland & Gray player Andrew Peloso is a captain and second baseman for Vermont Academy.
Joy in SoRo
There is plenty of sizzle in South Royalton where both the White River Valley baseball team and softball team are 4-0.
South Royalton has always been a great sports town going back to the days of Jim Ballou coaching the great high school teams as well as the South Royalton Post 51 American Legion baseball team.
Ballou’s 1995 Post 51 state championship team was one of the better ones to come out of Vermont and made some pretty big waves at the Northeast Regional.
Stags on the looseWhen former University of Vermont coach Bill Currier’s Fairfield University baseball team swept a doubleheader at Manhattan on Saturday, it brought their record to 25-0.
The Stags are one of the great stories in Division I baseball.
The longest Division I baseball winning streak is 34 games shared by the 1995 Florida Atlantic team and the 1977 Texas team.
LEC numbersOtter Valley graduate Josh Beayon, playing for the Keene State baseball team, is among the top hitters in the Little East Conference with his .391 average.
He’s done it with pop. Eight of his 18 base hits are doubles.
Castleton’s Makenna Thorne is among the elite hitters in the LEC in softball with her .412 average. Eight of her 21 hits have been for extra bases.
Castleton’s Katie Gallagher is among the league’s top pitchers with her 4-0 record and 1.50 earned run average.
Brewster, ComstockFair Haven Union High graduate Jessica Brewster and Windsor’s Katey Comstock are teammates on the Franklin Pierce University women’s track and field team.
Comstock has the top shot put mark (12.75 meters) in FPU program history for outdoor track and field.
Who can beat LI?It can be dangerous to say anyone is a prohibitive favorite this early in the season but in Division II softball, Lyndon Institute is one heck of a good bet to win it all.
Lyndon has a proud softball history that includes a 79-game winning streak under coach Pat Guckin. His teams were 186-22.
This year’s team outscored the opposition 38-3 while winning its first three games.
Kelleigh Simpson has been dominant in the circle and is headed to St. Michael’s College to pitch after this season.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
