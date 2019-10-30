WEST RUTLAND — Even though a soccer ball is round, it can take some peculiar bounces.
In playoff soccer, any edge can make the difference in winning or losing.
With Wednesday’s Division IV semifinal knotted at 1-1 and the time ticking down, a ball was played deep into the West Rutland end. When a Golden Horde back went to play the ball, it took a funny bounce away from her foot and squirted to Rivendell striker Mikayla Stever, who was all alone and beat West Rutland goalie Serena Coombs with a hard, quick shot.
Stever’s goal at 75:35 proved to be the difference between two evenly matched teams, lifting the No. 3 Rivendell Raptors to a 2-1 triumph over No. 2 West Rutland before an enormous crowd at Hinchey Field.
The win vaults the Raptors (11-6) into a championship match with No. 1 Proctor (16-1) Saturday at Bellows Falls, time to be determined. Meanwhile, it denied the Golden Horde (14-3) another chance against rival Proctor after losing both regular season games to the Phantoms.
This was back-and-forth soccer where each team left it all on the field. It was one of those games that could have gone either way with each team garnering many terrific chances to score.
“This (game) was everything I expected; I expected them (West Rutland) to be very good,” Rivendell coach Tim Goodwin said. “It was a fun game. My two strikers each got a goal so that was good. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”
The teams battled through a scoreless first half. But it was a curious one: Rivendell appeared to have the territorial advantage and kept the ball in the West Rutland end much of the first 40 minutes, but never trained a shot on Horde goalie Serena Coombs.
Conversely, the Horde’s chances were fleeting. Westside had five shots on goal and hit the post three times, twice during one extended threat.
At 8:10, West Rutland wing Kiera Pipeling, who was dangerous all afternoon, took the ball deep and played a shot that caromed off the near post. But the ball came back to the Horde’s Abi Farrow, who struck a shot that was punched away by Raptor goalkeeper Cora Day. Still, the ball came back to a West Rutland player, whose shot also found the post. Day and the Raptors seemed to enjoy some charmed reality.
Not long after that, West Rutland found the post again. The half ended 0-0.
West Rutland went on the attack and applied pressure on the Rivendell end coming out of the intermission. Pipeling was in the middle of things, as was Jenee McGee and Kiana Grabowski, who played much of the first half as a defensive mark on Rivendell’s Sienna Carter.
But it was Rivendell that broke the stalemate. At 40:49, Carter slipped her mark and took the ball along the goal line and let loose a shot that evaded Coombs (5 saves) and billowed the net in the far corner — 1-0 Rivendell.
Goodwin exhorted his team to continue to be aggressive and to send everything to the flag, out of the zone.
But just over two minutes later, West Rutland was back on the attack and pressing for a score. Olivia Cyr found herself open on the left side and sent a ball with some pace on it toward the near post. The shot slipped under the dive of Day (12 saves) to knot the game.
Even though the Horde kept at it, Rivendell was the team that came up with the game winner.
West Rutland had a 13-7 edge in shots and a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks but Rivendell celebrated the win much to the delight of a boisterous following that traveled to support the Raptors.
“It didn’t bounce our way today,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. “I’m so very proud of these girls, they have come a long way but it wasn’t our day today.”
chuckstarman
@yahoo.com
