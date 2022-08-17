PARAMUS, N.J. — Next stop: Storrs. But before Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson is back at the University of Connecticut, he has business to attend to in New Jersey.
Nelson has been competing this week at the 2022 U.S. Amateur golf championship, and on Wednesday, he saw his tournament hopes come to an end, falling in the Round of 64 of match play at The Ridgewood Country Club.
Nelson was the No. 48 seed in the 64-golfer match play portion of the tournament and took on No. 17 seed Carson Lundell, of Alpine, Utah. The match went the distance with Lundell pulling out a 1-up win.
Nelson, a UConn golfer, held a lead for much of the front nine. The RCC standout carded a birdie on the par-3 third hole and both golfers matched each other on the next five holes. Nelson and Lundell's best hole during that stretch game on 5 where they both sank a birdie.
Lundell, an All-American golfer from Brigham Young University, turned the tides ahead of the turn where he birdied the eighth hole to tie the match.
The match stayed tied until 11, where Lundell sank another birdie, but he faltered with a double bogey on 12 that allowed Nelson to tie it with a par.
Nelson grabbed his last lead of the day when he parred 13 and Lundell bogeyed, but the Utah golfer bounced back with a birdie on 14 to square the match again.
The deciding hole ended up being on 17, where Lundell parred and Nelson bogeyed. Both golfers parred the 18th hole to finish the match.
Nelson earned his spot among the group of elite golfers in the match play portion of the tournament by finishing 4-over across two rounds of stroke play qualifying that took place on Monday and Tuesday.
He shot 4-over 75 on the opening day of qualifying at The Ridgewood Country Club. Nelson needed a strong second day to secure a match play spot, after sitting in a tie for 102nd after the first day.
Nelson answered the call in a big way on Tuesday at Arcola Country Club, where he shot even-par 70, putting him a stroke above the cut line for the 64-golfer field.
It's been a dream summer for the RCC star.
He opened it with a dominant win in the 58th annual Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament at Plymouth Country Club in Massachusetts. Nelson led the event wire-to-wire and finished at 7-under, four strokes better than a group of second-place finishers. He even tied a Hornblower course record on one of the days.
A few weeks later, Nelson finished first in qualifying for the U.S. Amateur that was held at Connecticut National Golf Club in Putnam, Connecticut. He once again bested the competition by four strokes, finishing at 9-under. He drained 11 birdies in the tournament.
The month of June went pretty well for him and July was no different.
Nelson was involved in a three-golfer race with Bryson Richards and Ryan Kohler for the Vermont Amateur title, where a dominant closing stretch of the tournament locked up his first Am title.
Nelson finished the tournament, held at Brattleboro Country Club, at 15-under and had nine birdies in the final round. He became the 12th golfer from RCC to win the Vermont Amateur
The next week, Nelson became just the fourth Vermont golfer in history to win the Vermont and New England Amateur in the same year. Nelson won the tournament, held at Alpine Country Club in Rhode Island, by one stroke, finishing at 8-under.
His warm up for the U.S. Amateur was the L.D. Pierce Invitational, where he and clubmate Drake Hull, won their fourth Pierce title in five years, finishing it with a dominant 8-and-6 win.
The golf doesn't stop for Nelson.
Nelson graduated from UConn in the spring, but is using the extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic to compete as a graduate student for the Huskies this year. Fellow Rutland High School alumnus Logan Broyles is also on the team.
