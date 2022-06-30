Rutland County Little League named its all-star teams for the upcoming District 2 tournaments with Brattleboro and Bennington. Rutland will be fielding a 8-10 year old team and a 10-12 year old team. RCLL decided to field a 8-10 team over a 9-11 year old team, which it has had in years past, due to more roster numbers at the younger age group.
Both the 8-10 and 10-12 year old tournaments will three-team tournaments, including Rutland, Brattleboro and Bennington.
The 10U team will be coached by TJ Sabotka, with assistant coaches Tom Lubaszewski and Kylie Massie.
The 10U roster: Owen Brady, Luke Bigelow, Travis Jamieson, Cody LaFrancois, Lane Lubaszewski, Eli Massie, Greg Murphy, Sam Murphy, Isaac Peterson, Emerson Robles, Brayden Sabotka and Hank Wiegers.
The 12U team will be coached by Dan Boudreau, with assistant coaches Mike Robilitto and Rafael Robles.
The 12U roster: Mason Bates, Collin Bridge, Chase Boudreau, Tyler Kennedy, Oskar Ladabouche, Devin LaFrancois, Michael Laskevich, Charlie Murphy, Carter Robilotto, Sinatra Robles, Parker Steady and Gavin Sullivan.
Both tournaments begin with a round robin stage where the three teams, Rutland, Bennington and Brattleboro, play one home game and one away game against the other two opponents.
Records through that round robin stage set up seeding for the knock out stage. The No. 2 and 3 seeds play in a single elimination game to advance to a best of three game series with the top seed.
8-10 tournament schedule:
Tuesday, July 5: Rutland at Bennington 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6: Brattleboro at Rutland, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8: Brattleboro at Bennington, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 9: Rutland at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 10: Bennington at Rutland, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12: Bennington at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 14: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 15: Winner at No. 1 seed, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Game 2 of District Championship
Sunday, July 17: Game 3 of District Championship (if necessary)
10-12 tournament schedule:
Tuesday, July 5: Rutland at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6: Rutland at Bennington, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8: Brattleboro at Bennington, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 9: Bennington at Brattleboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 10: Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12: Bennington at Rutland, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 14: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 15: Winner at No. 1 seed, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Game 2 of District Championship
Sunday, July 17: Game 3 of District Championship (if necessary)
