When playoff time rolls around, the smallest wrinkle can make the difference in how games shake out.
With one regular season game remaining, the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball is adding quite the wrinkle into the equation.
Rutland transfer Maddox Traynor makes his 2020 MSJ debut Friday night when the Mounties host Division I Brattleboro.
Traynor played with MSJ for the two years previous and was part of the Mounties’ 2018-19 Division II state title team.
“I’m excited to have (Maddox) back and the guys are excited to have him back,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “It’s not as big of a transition as some people think it is. He’s played with all these guys and we didn’t graduate many from last season.”
What Traynor brings on the court could be big factor in how dangerous they are in the upcoming D-II tournament.
“He adds another leader and another playmaker for us at the guard position,” Charbonneau said.
Traynor has played against Brattleboro already this season while with the Raiders. His free throws at the end of the contest iced a Rutland win.
“He’s helped us a bit with our scouting report of them,” Charbonneau said.
MSJ has a big test on its hands with Brattleboro, who has proven itself to be one of the best teams in the southern half of the state.
The Colonels boast wins against South Burlington and Rutland.
Brattleboro runs through its bulldog of a point guard Tyler Millerick. What Millerick lacks in size, he makes up for in speed and strength.
“We have to contain (Tyler) Millerick,” Charbonneau said. “He has so many shooters around him. They have five kids who can shoot the ball at any time, so we have to get out on them.”
Between Millerick, Charlie Galanes, Greg Fitzgerald and multiple others, Brattleboro has one of the deeper teams in the state.
“This is a big game for us,” Charbonneau said. “They like to get out in transition, so it will be important for us to slow that down.”
Coming into Thursday, MSJ was in seventh in D-II. With a win Friday, they could move up to No. 6 if Middlebury loses to BFA-St. Albans in its final game.
Friday night is chock full of intriguing matchups on the hardwood.
The Rutland boys basketball team looks to finish out its regular season at the .500 mark when St. Johnsbury comes to town.
The Raiders lost by six early in the month on the Hilltoppers’ home floor. Rutland is coming off a double overtime loss to South Burlington, so it would love to get back on track with a win against St. Johnsbury heading into the D-I tournament.
The Proctor boys basketball is rolling and the rest of the state is struggling to keep up.
The Phantoms (17-2) finish the regular season with a tough test against Southern Vermont League foe Poultney Friday night. Proctor cruised to a 21-point win in the teams’ previous matchup, but the Blue Devils would love to put an end to the Phantoms’ 13-game win streak if they can.
The Fair Haven girls basketball team can almost smell a perfect season, but a big test on Friday could throw a wrench into those plans.
The Slaters welcome Springfield to town, the same Cosmos that were inches away from upsetting Fair Haven last month.
The encore figures to provide similar intrigue Friday night.
The Rutland Bowlerama hosts the state’s individual bowling championships Saturday morning.
Fair Haven is one of the top-ranked teams in the state, and with multiple kids ranked in the top 32 in the state, the Slaters’ bowlers should play a key role in Saturday’s competition.
The Castleton men’s and women’s hockey teams begin their playoff journey Saturday.
The women are the No. 2 seed in the New England Hockey Conference tournament and host Plymouth State at 4 p.m.
The eighth-ranked men have the task of upsetting tournament and nationally-ranked No. 1 Norwich at 7 p.m.
The Cadets’ lone loss came to the Spartans, so maybe magic could strike twice.
The boys basketball playoff picture takes center stage Monday morning when the Vermont Principals’ Association releases the playoff seedings.
Monday also wraps up Nordic skiing states, where teams will compete in the freestyle portion at Jericho.
