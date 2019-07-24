Brooks Clark is the hero that we didn’t know we needed.
Clark was forged from that classic, solid, mountaintop stuff that you see on Vermont postcards. He was raised in the Mad River Valley with a ski pole in one hand and a hammer in the other, and somewhere along the way freed up a couple fingers in order to pick up a steering wheel.
He was a winning competitor on the slopes in high school and he can build a house with his eyes closed, but when it came to racing cars, he really wasn’t that great at the beginning. In fact, he was barely okay. He learned for a few years at New Hampshire’s Riverside Speedway before trying out Thunder Road a few years in.
Once he arrived in Barre, it still took a long while — five years — for him to win a race in the Late Model division in 2011. Sure, he had wiggled his way into the conversation as a contender on a few occasions, but he was rarely a consistent front-runner, and only two more wins came in 2013.
Just as he started to really hit his stride, though, his priorities changed: He got married to longtime sweetheart Lacey — the daughter of his racing mentor, Owen Wimble — started a family, and finally built a house that wasn’t for a customer, but was instead a place for his new life to grow and blossom in.
Racing took a backseat, but it didn’t totally go away. In fact, running part-time made Clark a better driver, and helped his team focus more on getting fast and staying fast. He was suddenly a real threat in long-distance races and was more than capable against the American-Canadian Tour invaders when they came to town. He picked up a Thursday night win in June last year and finished third in the celebrated Vermont Milk Bowl.
But when he beat multi-time champion Nick Sweet — flat-out beat him — to win the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 last week, it was still a surprise, and it was one of the best moments Thunder Road has seen in a while.
Sweet has done it all and won it all at Thunder Road, and the late Tom Curley once referred to him as the “King of Barre.” The hometown racer will go down in history as one of the best to ever turn a lap on the high banks, and the fans perched high atop Quarry Hill still love him even as he wins so frequently.
But those same fans have also watched Clark learn his craft for 15 years. They’ve seen him struggle, they’ve seen him wreck, they’ve seen him finish 19th over and over. They’ve seen him get faster, they’ve seen him pass cars, they’ve seen him start to figure it out. And on Thursday they saw something they didn’t expect when he proved that he can beat the best.
And those fans let him know they appreciated his efforts with a standing ovation after one of the best race-long battles for the lead in years.
Classic, solid, mountaintop stuff.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Hometown driver Jordan Fornwalt won Saturday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature and Barre’s Chris LaForest won the Sportsman Coupe race. Tyler Tremblay was a first-time Limited Late Model winner in that division’s “Madness” race and Jason Porter won the Four Cylinder feature. Dan Lang and Orange’s Tom Chaffee split the Granite State Mini Sprint wins. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions, plus the Sprint Cars of New England, the USAC Dirt Midget Association and an Enduro.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Bobby Hackel won Sunday’s Sportsman Modified feature and Shoreham’s Anthony Warren took his first Limited Sportsman win. Fair Haven’s Chris Murray won the Super Stock feature, P.J. Bleau grabbed the Mini Stock win, and Fletcher rookie Evan Roberts won the 500cc Mini Sprint race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with all five weekly divisions including the C.J. Richards Memorial 100 Sportsman Modified race.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: Fayston’s Brooks Clark won the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 for the Late Model division on Thursday. Barre’s Jason Pelkey took the Flying Tiger win and Northfield rookie Cooper French was a first-time Street Stock winner. THIS WEEK: Racing is Thursday at 7 p.m. with the extra-distance Mid-Season Championships for all three weekly divisions and the Road Warriors.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Ronnie Johnson won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Brandon’s Joey Scarborough won the Sportsman Modified race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions in action.
American-Canadian Tour
The ACT Late Model Tour is off until Aug. 3 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, N.H.
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five divisions and the Northeast Classic Lites.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Cancelled due to heat (Sunday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with the CRSA Sprint Cars and a 55-lap Sportsman Modified special joining the weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Dillon Steuer won Saturday’s Small Block Modified feature and Rick Duzlak took the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series win. The Big Block Modified race was rained out. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with a demolition derby joining the weekly divisions.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, N.H.
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. as the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites join five weekly divisions including double Late Model Sportsman features.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Loudon, N.H.
LAST WEEK: On Friday, Patrick Emerling won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s All-Star Shootout on the paved 1-mile oval, while on the new dirt quarter-mile “Flat Track,” Seth Carlson won the USAC Dirt Midget Association race and Chris Transeau won the U.S. Legend Cars feature. On Saturday, Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Ron Silk took the Modified 100 and Chase Cabre won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event. On Sunday, Kevin Harvick won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with six divisions as the Pro Stocks return.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Chris Donnelly won Sunday’s Sprint Cars of New England race and Rutland’s John McPhee Jr. took the EX Mini Sprint feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with the Twin State Dirt Stocks and Enduro racing.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, N.H.
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Derek Griffith won Saturday’s PASS Super Late Model 150 and Quinny Welch won the Late Model feature. Waterford’s Andy Hill won the Dwarf Car feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 for the Late Models, plus weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
