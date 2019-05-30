Jason Corliss has built a career’s worth of highlights in a very short amount of time.
The Plainfield native started in the four-cylinder Street Stocks in the mid-2000s and picked off a few wins and a Thunder Road championship in 2008. He moved up to the Flying Tigers by the end of the decade and grabbed some more victories, then strapped into a Late Model for the first time in 2013.
Now, just six years later, he’s statistically already one of the very best drivers of the last 20 seasons. On Sunday he grabbed his 14th win in the top division, his second Memorial Day Classic, and — most significantly — his fourth consecutive win.
Winning four straight races alone would have been a feat by itself; no driver had ever done that in the Late Model division, and only four drivers had ever done it in Thunder Road’s 60 years.
But the Corliss streak is different. With a seemingly bulletproof Burnett Motorsports team, the No. 66 car has won the track’s four most important races in that span: The winning began in the American-Canadian Tour’s Labor Day Classic 200 last September and continued with the season-ending Vermont Milk Bowl, then it picked right up this month with the ACT Community Bank 150 and has extended to the Memorial Day event.
It should be noted that the two Classics and the Milk Bowl each began their tradition-rich histories in the early 1960s, and the Community Bank race will enter its fourth decade next year. It should also be noted that Corliss has gone back-to-back in both the Community Bank 150 and the Milk Bowl, and now has the opportunity to become the first driver to win either race three years straight.
For Corliss, the weight and worth of winning four races in a row at Thunder Road should be great. For context:
1961 — Roy “Pappy” Forsythe of Keene, New Hampshire, was the first (and added a fifth) in the original “Class A” flathead coupe division. He won 10 total races that year and was a runaway for the “King of the Road” title, adding to a résumé that includes a championship at Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway and induction into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. The Turn 3 seating area at Thunder Road — which is in the final stages of a major renovation — bears his name.
1974 — Burlington’s Butch True was one of the very few drivers who could beat Joey Laquerre and Jerry Perantoni in the Mini Stock division, and in 1974 he won four in a row at Thunder Road and tied for the championship at the former Catamount Stadium in Milton.
1979-82 — East Montpelier’s Laquerre was dominant in whatever he drove for a long time. His streak of seven consecutive wins is an odd one, but it stands as the record: Thunder Road’s legal battles during the time period meant that only one race was held in 1979, only four were run in 1980, and the track closed completely in 1981. Laquerre won Mini Stock features at all five shows in 1979-80, and then won the first two Flying Tiger races held when the track reopened in 1982.
1983 — Waterbury’s Clement “Desperate” Despault was on top in 1983, winning four-straight Tiger races in July en route to the track championship. Despault won the final two of those features on same night, on July 28, 1983 — five years before Jason Corliss was born.
When weekly racing fires up at Thunder Road on June 7, all eyes should be on Jason Corliss to make an even bigger mark in the record book. Chances are good that he will.
***
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford
LAST WEEK: Jason Porter won the Four Cylinder feature on Saturday and Eric Lindblad won the Enduro before rain washed out the rest of the program.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the USAC Dirt Midget Association joining the four weekly divisions. Makeup features will also be held for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified, Sportsman Coupe, and Limited Late Model divisions.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven
LAST WEEK: Bobby Hackel won Sunday’s King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series race and Orwell’s Lacey Hanson topped the Sprint Cars of New England. Chelsea’s Mike Ryan won the Limited Sportsman feature and Hydeville’s Bill Duprey inherited the Super Stock win. Milton’s Shawn Moquin won the Mini Stock race and Rutland’s Shawn McPhee beat his twin brother John to take the 500cc Mini Sprint win.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 6 p.m., with a makeup event from the May 19 rainout.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl – Barre
LAST WEEK: Derek Griffith won Sunday’s PASS Super Late Model 150 and Barre’s Jason Corliss took the Memorial Day Classic 100 for the Late Model division. Hardwick’s Jaden Perry was a first-time Flying Tiger winner, Barre’s Jeff Martin won the Street Stock race, and Brookfield’s Nate Brien took down the Road Warrior win.
THIS WEEK: Thunder Road is off until Friday, June 7.
***
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, New York
LAST WEEK: Brett Hearn won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Chris Johnson went back-to-back in the Sportsman Modifieds.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m.
American-Canadian Tour
THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour heads north of the border for a Québec doubleheader honoring two legendary drivers. The Claude Leclerc 150 is at Autodrome Chaudière on Saturday at 5:45 p.m., and the Jean-Paul Cabana 125 is at Circuit Ste-Croix Riverside Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Claremont Speedway – Claremont, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Matt Hirschman won Sunday’s Tri-Track Open Modified Series 100 and Aaron Fellows remained undefeated in the Late Model Sportsman division.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, New York
LAST WEEK: Rich Christman won Saturday’s Limited Sportsman feature, but rain wiped out the Modified and Sportsman Modified divisions.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with six weekly classes, double features for the Modifieds, and the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series.
Lebanon Valley Speedway – West Lebanon, New York
LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Saturday’s Big Block Modified feature as Andy Bachetti topped the Small Blocks.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Maynard Forrette Memorial event.
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Mike O’Sullivan won Saturday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 and Brian Robie claimed the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified win.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway – Plattsburgh, New York
LAST WEEK: Racing was rained out on Saturday.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
RumTown Speedway – Rumney, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Mike Hamilton won Saturday’s Wingless Sprint Car feature and Sharon’s D.J. Robinson beat the Sportsman Modifieds.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions and the Granite State Mini Sprints.
Speedway 51 – Groveton, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Racing was rained out on Saturday for the second week in a row.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with all weekly divisions including a 75-lap Tiger Sportsman race.
White Mountain Motorsports Park – North Woodstock, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Saturday’s races were rained out.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the Northeast Mini Stock Tour, Street Stock Showdown Series, New England Antique Racers and three weekly divisions.
