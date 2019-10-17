Rich Dubeau’s championship on the American-Canadian Tour is the biggest upset in the organization’s history. There can be no argument.
There are a few drivers who might make a case for an upset, sure, but they would all be hard-pressed to top the accomplishment of Dubeau this season. He and his family’s team will be remembered forever as the Kings of the ACT Underdogs.
Morrisville’s Pete Fecteau failed to qualify for two races in 2001 and still won the championship, but that entire season was a wild card from end to end, and any one of the title contenders — Fecteau, Jamie Fisher, Cris Michaud, and Dwayne Lanphear — would have made for a surprise champion. Despite his struggles, Fecteau won twice that year and had the most top-five finishes. Veteran Fecteau was the last man standing after a crazy summer and a nightmarish Fall Foliage 200 season finale at Airborne Raceway in which he finished 12th — the best among the four contenders that day. As unexpected as Fecteau’s title might have been, it remains almost inconceivable that “Bad Boy” Lanphear could survive a full season and wind up as a champion, or that Michaud (who had never won a Late Model race prior to 2001) or Fisher (in just his third year) could have held an ACT title at that point in their careers.
The next year, future governor Phil Scott won the title without winning a race, but he dominated the top-five and top-10 categories all season long. Scott also won track championships at Thunder Road and Airborne that year, so the Tour title was hardly a stretch.
Williamstown’s Lance Ferno won the title in 1995 despite failing to qualify for a race at Oxford Plains, but he won at Riverside and finished in the top 10 in every race that he made the field for; he had also won more plenty of weekly shows at that point in his career. The biggest part of Ferno’s upset is that Gary Caron — who won three consecutive races — lost the title by three points.
Wayne Helliwell Jr.’s first ACT crown in 2012 came as a surprise to some of the more northerly fans who had not been exposed to his skills, but to the Lee USA/Star/Hudson set, it was no shock at all. Helliwell had not won an ACT race before that year, but he finished second in points in his first attempt at the full schedule the year before and won four of the 10 races in 2012 (at four very different tracks, no less) on his way to the title.
So that brings us to Dubeau. The first strike against him was geography. Dubeau learned the ropes at Claremont Motorsports Park and the long-gone Canaan Fair Speedway, and as was discussed in this column in June, Plainfield, New Hampshire, the greater Lebanon/White River Junction area, and the Upper Valley in general are historically not hotbeds for major contenders on the American-Canadian Tour. In 40 years under the ACT umbrella, only four drivers from that region had won races, combining for a total of just five wins.
Dubeau had won a championship in the support-level Super Street division at Canaan and was the Late Model titlist at Claremont in 2014, but his progress with ACT was relatively slow-going. He had just six top-five finishes in four full seasons of racing with the Tour, and last year he finished on the lead lap in just six of the 10 races.
His incredible breakout string of five-straight top-five finishes to start the year — thirds at Richmond and White Mountain, fifths at Oxford and Thunder Road, and his first victory at Chaudière — was impressive enough. But to add another win at Thunder Road, a runner-up finish at Star, and two more top-fives was stellar. The only blemishes — if you can call them that — were both at Thompson, with a seventh-place run in June and a 12th in the rough-and-tumble finale on Saturday.
Dubeau was so reliable and so good in 2019 that he only needed to show up last week in order to clinch the championship. Behind him — far behind — were veteran Jimmy Hebert, impressive Tour rookie Ryan Kuhn, and two-time champion Scott Payea. In fact, Dubeau’s championship-winning margin of 85 points is the eighth-largest in the 28-year history of the ACT Late Model Tour.
In short: He didn’t just win; he dominated. And nobody, including Dubeau himself, saw it coming. Truly, he is the King of the Underdogs.
Ontario’s Mat Williamson continued his remarkable season on Sunday at the 48th annual Super DIRT Week, winning support races at Utica-Rome Speedway on Tuesday and at Brewerton Speedway on Thursday, before taking the $50,000 top prize in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway on Sunday.
That big-money score backs up Williamson’s $100,000 win in the “Centennial” event at Orange County Fair Speedway in August and a pair of Super DIRTcar Series wins last month. Tim Fuller rallied from mid-pack after halfway to finish second with Brett Hearn third.
Billy Decker won Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified Series event, Kyle Inman won Sunday’s Sportsman Modified race, and Albany-Saratoga Speedway champion Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock feature.
Local Sportsman drivers fared well during the week, with Jamy Begor posting the fourth-fastest time trial speed for Oswego out of 102 entries. Adam Pierson pulled off two third-place finishes in the midweek satellite races, and Jason Gray and Kevin Chaffee had solid runs in the 75-lap Oswego race, finishing 13th and 16th, respectively.
So marks the end of the 10th season of the “Rear View Mirror” column here in the Times Argus and the Rutland Herald.
It has been an interesting decade for racing with some incredibly huge changes for local motorsports. Notable moments include the sale and major reconstruction of Barre’s Thunder Road, to and by Pat Malone and Cris Michaud; the death of American-Canadian Tour founder Tom Curley and the subsequent sale of his series to the Malone/Michaud group; the paving of West Haven’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway, its sale to Mike and Alayne Bruno, and their transitioning the facility back to dirt; and the revival and growth of Bradford’s Bear Ridge Speedway at the hands of C.V. Elms.
Racing faces an interesting future, as well — here in the Northeast and across the country. Asphalt tracks and series, overall, are beginning to backslide, while dirt is experiencing halcyon days. The opposite was true 20 years ago, and 20 years before that looked similar to today.
Cost control will always be a major issue for promoters and race teams to tackle, but that’s nothing new. The biggest issue will be replacing an aging fan and participant base at all levels of the industry, from the top of the national NASCAR series to the most rudimentary dirt track. Most cars and divisions will rely on purpose-built chassis, crate engines, and store-bought-everything.
Legends cars, Modifieds, and Late Models — in their mass-produced simplicity — will be the future. Four-cylinder divisions will cease to exist entirely in the next 15 years, because the cars being produced today are too damned boring and too damned hard to work on; the racecars that exist in those classes now are already 20 to 30 years old, and they won’t survive forever. (That’s not necessarily a bad thing, by the way.)
America, on the whole, is not as in love with motorsports as it once was, and organizers and competitors will need to be creative in order to stay afloat. It will take a concerted effort by all, working together to attract and retain new fans while being respectful of the longtime diehards and the history of the sport.
Racers and promoters will need to embrace the fact that the sport is a form of entertainment first, and that in a rapidly-changing world their customers and fans will demand two-hour shows with non-stop action, good racing, and unbelievable ticket value.
Live streaming video has already begun to change the industry, and it will soon be up to the promoters to provide it to consumers, or else accept that some fans will be lost forever. It’s no longer a matter of if — it’s when. At-track promotions need to be fun and engaging, and the on-track racing needs to be nothing short of incredible. Above all, it needs to be a quick night out for a young family or a couple of teenagers with some extra money to blow. Less laps, more action, more fun, and — again — more value.
It hurts me to say this, but we could stand to cull the herd and close down a few tracks. Less can surely be more, and special events will have increasingly more significance than weekly shows in the coming years. Tracks will need to work together to avoid schedule conflicts so that everyone can have a slice of the pie.
None of this will be easy, but it is absolutely possible, and smart thinking and swift action can give grassroots racing 20 or 30 more years of steady growth and a lively new fan base. But, buckle up, because the road might be bumpy.
For now, here’s a fond salute to the 2010s. Bring on 2020.
Thanks for reading.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian, and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.