Travis Benjamin may be the least-appreciated stock car driver in the Northeast. The Belfast, Maine, racer won the ultra-prestigious Oxford 250 for the third time on Sunday, but he somehow wasn’t truly in the conversation as a contender.
I’m as guilty as anyone here, too. In off-the-record conversations with friends and colleagues in the regional racing media corps, I’ll admit that I haven’t always given Benjamin the credit that he deserves. In one of those conversations, someone called him Maine’s best racer.
I scoffed at the suggestion, even as I knew that Benjamin had already won the “250” twice and was a two-time Pro All Stars Series champion. I now realize that mine was a bad opinion, but I also know that I wasn’t the only one looking elsewhere on the roster for a potential winner.
Defending winner Bubba Pollard, of Georgia, was never a factor and dropped out of the race, finishing 42nd of 44 drivers. Derek Griffith, D.J. Shaw and Johnny Clark couldn’t beat Benjamin. Cassius Clark and Curtis Gerry could only muster eighth and ninth place, respectively, and Barre’s Nick Sweet fell back to 11th after running up front in the second half. Ben Rowe, Reid Lanpher, Garrett Hall, Joey Polewarczyk and Eddie MacDonald were never heard from.
Benjamin will never reach the mammoth victory totals of Mike Rowe, Ralph Nason or Dave Dion, who have each won hundreds of races, and he might not ever reach the number of championships won by Johnny Clark or Ben Rowe. But Travis Benjamin is now tied with Dion, Nason and Mike Rowe for three Oxford 250 wins — most all-time — and that will never not be impressive. He’s a relatively low-budget driver performing at the pinnacle of the region’s asphalt racing scene, and he keeps adding to his resumé, however thin or thick it may be.
That’s enough to shut me up.
---
Vermont’s racetracks will be busy this weekend. All three will be in action on Saturday: Bear Ridge Speedway hosts the Sprint Cars of New England with its weekly divisions at 6 p.m., while Thunder Road and Devil’s Bowl Speedway each kick off their two-day holiday weekend events.
Thunder Road’s “Four Cylinder Saturday” event at 6 p.m. will sound like a two-hour beehive explosion, as the engine noise will be exclusive to the distinctive buzzing of the smaller engines in the Street Stock, Road Warrior and Northeast Mini Stock Tour divisions. Sunday’s afternoon show at 1:30 p.m. marks the 41st running of the track’s Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic program, featuring the annual 200-lapper for the American-Canadian Tour and specials for the Flying Tiger and Road Warrior classes. Rich Dubeau is just two races away from what would certainly be the biggest championship upset in ACT history.
Devil’s Bowl hosts its Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200 Weekend with a five-division card on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by the track’s annual pig roast and bonfire party. Sunday’s action starts at 4 p.m. with qualifying and the 200-lap, $12,000-to-win main event for the Sportsman Modifieds; the Sprint Cars of New England will also be at Devil’s Bowl after their Bear Ridge show the night before. Dirt racing legend Brett Hearn this week committed to the race to try to defend his win from a year ago.
---
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Hometown driver Jordan Fornwalt won for the fifth time in 2019 in Saturday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature and East Corinth’s Cody Copeland was a first-time Sportsman Coupe winner. Seth Carlson took the USAC Dirt Midget Association win, Ryan Christian was the Limited Late Model winner and East Corinth’s Buddy Welch won the Four Cylinder race. Fairlee’s Todd Dunham won the Twin State Dirt Stock race and Dan Lang and Orange’s Tom Chaffee split the Granite State Mini Sprint wins. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions, the Sprint Cars of New England and an Enduro.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Salisbury rookie Brent Warren and Jack Speshock split Sunday’s Sportsman Modified double features, while Brandon’s Matt Bilodeau and West Rutland’s Larry Gallipo each won Limited Sportsman races. Fair Haven’s Chris Murray and West Rutland’s Scott FitzGerald took Super Stock wins as Highgate Springs rookie David Sartwell-Cornell and Middlebury’s Jake Barrows won the Mini Stock features. Brandon’s Kevin Smith and Samantha Mulready were the 500cc Mini Sprint winners, and Bill Fountain inherited the Enduro win after inspection. THIS WEEK: The Vermont 200 Weekend opens on Saturday at 3 p.m. with five divisions. Sunday’s action starts at 4 p.m. with qualifying and a 200-lap, $12,000-to-win Sportsman Modified main event, plus the Sprint Cars of New England.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: South Burlington’s Trampas Demers won last Thursday’s Late Model feature and Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard took the Flying Tiger win. Berlin’s Scott Weston won the Street Stock race and fellow Berliner Justin Lawrence won the annual “Run What You Brung” spectator races. THIS WEEK: The Labor Day Classic weekend event opens with the “Four Cylinder Saturday” program at 6 p.m. featuring the Northeast Mini Stock Tour and Thunder Road’s Street Stock and Road Warrior classes. The American-Canadian Tour runs qualifying and 200 laps on Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m., along with 50-lap specials for the Flying Tigers and the Road Warriors.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, New York
LAST WEEK: Brett Hearn won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature, Pat Jones won the Sportsman Modified race, and Manchester teenager Scott Towslee won the Pro Stock race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with six weekly divisions. The Modified, Sportsman and Pro Stock champions will all be crowned; Marc Johnson, Connor Cleveland and Josh Coonradt lead the point chases, respectively.
American-Canadian Tour
LAST WEEK: Bryan Kruczek won Saturday’s 150-lap race at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine. THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour is at Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday for the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 at 1:30 p.m.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Kyle Welch won Friday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Aaron Fellows remains undefeated in 13 Late Model Sportsman races. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions and an Enduro, and on Sunday at 5 p.m. with the Granite State Pro Stock Series, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Legends, Pro Trucks, the Steel Sportsman Series and an Enduro.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, New York
NEXT EVENT: Saturday, Sept. 14.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, New York
LAST WEEK: Scott McCoy won Saturday’s Crate Modified feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with seven weekly divisions and Vintage Modifieds.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, New York
LAST WEEK: Eddie Marshall won Saturday’s Big Block Modified feature and Andy Bachetti took the Small Block win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with the “Mr. DIRT Track USA” event for the Super DIRTcar Series, plus the Pro Stock and Pure Stock divisions.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Vernon’s Solomon Brow made it 11 consecutive wins in the Late Model Sportsman division. Lucas Leone won the Exit Realty Pro Truck race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions including double Sportsman Modified features, plus Mini Cup cars.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, New York
LAST WEEK: Steve Bernier won Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified event and Jamy Begor took his third Sportsman Modified win in the month of August. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with six divisions including double features for the Super Stock and Strictly Stock classes. The 358 Modified championship will be decided; Steve Bernier leads Mike Mahaney by 22 points.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Results unavailable (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with four weekly divisions, the EX Mini Sprints, and the youth four-cylinder division.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Guildhall’s Jared Plumley won Saturday’s Tiger Sportsman feature, St. Johnsbury’s Dean Switser took the Street Stock win, and Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher won the Daredevil Youth race. THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a 100-lap Late Model race and four other weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
