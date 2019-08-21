The biggest grassroots racing event in New England arrives this weekend with the 46th annual Oxford 250 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.
Forever billed as the richest one-day short track race in America (although Orange County Fair Speedway may argue that claim — more in a bit), the race is an annual summer showcase for the best full-fender asphalt stock car runners from the Northeast, from across this country, and from Canada. The total purse, posted by the Pro All Stars Series (PASS), is well over $125,000, with the winner grabbing a minimum take of $25,000.
Fifty-seven drivers from nine states and two Canadian provinces have filed official entry blanks as of Tuesday, including Pacific Northwest legend Garrett Evans, of Washington, and defending “250” winner Bubba Pollard, of Georgia. Other former winners entered include Travis Benjamin, Curtis Gerry, Glen Luce, Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Mike and Ben Rowe, Scott Robbins, Eddie MacDonald and Jeremie Whorff.
Top drivers who are seeking their first victory in the race include Vermonters Nick Sweet, Bobby Therrien and young Evan Hallstrom, New Hampshire’s D.J. Shaw and Derek Griffith, Nova Scotia hotshot Cole Butcher, and Maine top dogs Reid Lanpher, Johnny Clark, Kelly Moore, Tim Brackett, Cassius Clark, Tracy Gordon and Jeff Taylor.
Barre’s Sweet won a 150-lap PASS event at Oxford two weeks ago and stands perhaps the best chance to bring the “250” win back to Vermont for the first time since North Ferrisburgh’s Jamie Aube did it 30 years ago; Aube also won in 1987, and Bolton’s Mike Barry won in 1982.
The weekend is all-encompassing and opens on Friday night with nine divisions including the PASS Modifieds. Saturday night’s event features the American-Canadian Tour Late Models and the Tri-Track Open Modified Series for tour-type Modifieds, plus five other divisions. All qualifying and racing events for the headlining PASS Super Late Models takes place on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m., along with five support classes.
---
The worlds of motorsports and hockey suffered a big loss this week with the passing of Russ Conway. Though he might not have been a household name in Vermont, Conway’s multi-faceted portfolio included the promotion of the Lee, Star and Hudson speedways in New Hampshire, the organization of the former NESMRA Supermodified series, and the Budweiser Showdown of Champions series in the 1980s, which drew the likes of Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip, among others, to race Late Model cars at several New England tracks.
Conway was also a Pulitzer-nominated sports journalist, and his work in the 1990s led to the dismantling and eventual imprisonment of corrupt NHL Players Association union head Alan Eagleson. Upon the news of Conway’s death, tributes poured in from many hockey greats including the legendary Bobby Orr.
Russ Conway was awarded the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award in 1999 and was inducted into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2006. He was 70 years old.
---
As mentioned, Oxford Plains Speedway may have to rethink its claim to the richest one-day short track event in the country. The Orange County Fair Speedway dirt track in Middletown, New York (about 40 miles from New York City) held its Centennial event on Saturday to much fanfare — and plenty of controversy — and paid $100,000 to Big Block Modified winner Mat Williamson, with a total purse just shy of $300,000. Adding in races on Thursday and Friday, the combined three-day payout was more than $425,000.
The controversies, which have been well-documented in other media including Area Auto Racing News, centered mostly around mixed messages from race control and track management during a red-flag period early in the race. The short version is that the race ran several laps in the rain until a big pileup severely damaged many top cars. The race director told the drivers that they could repair their cars without penalty during the stoppage (which generally is a no-no in virtually all forms of racing), but management overrode the call after work had begun.
Drivers, naturally, were not pleased, and a few of them made damn sure that their voices were heard. Some, according to OCFS brass, went too far, and Matt Sheppard, who just won big at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, has been excused from competing at OCFS indefinitely.
At the end of it all, the Middletown track reached major milestones by celebrating 100 years of auto racing and by posting a gargantuan purse. Whether it went smoothly or not, it was an event that will be spoken of for many years.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions, the USAC Dirt Midget Association and the Granite State Mini Sprints.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Jack Speshock was a first-time winner in Sunday’s Sportsman Modified feature and Michaël Forcier became the first driver from Québec to win at Devil’s Bowl since 1973 by winning the Can-Am Mod Lite Series race. Poultney’s Marty Hutchins took his first Limited Sportsman win, Benson’s Mark Norris won the Super Stock race, Winooski’s Craig Kirby got his first Mini Stock victory and Fletcher’s Evan Roberts ran to his seventh 500cc Mini Sprint win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with double features for five weekly divisions, plus an Enduro and the “Great North American Pancake Eating Championship” at intermission.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: Northfield’s Matt White won Thursday’s Late Model feature and Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear took the Flying Tiger win. Berlin rookie Keegan Lamson won the regular Street Stock race and Pittsfield’s Juan “Paco” Marshall took that division’s annual Marvin Johnson Memorial race. East Corinth’s Brian Putney won the Road Warrior feature. THIS WEEK: The season’s final Thursday night event is this week at 7 p.m. with three weekly divisions and the annual “Run What You Brung” spectator races.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, New York
LAST WEEK: Ronnie Johnson won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature, Connor Cleveland won the Sportsman Modified race and Jason Goff took the USAC Dirt Midget Association win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with six weekly divisions.
American-Canadian Tour
LAST WEEK: In a pair of non-championship races in Québec, Patrick Laperle won Saturday’s Bacon Bowl 200 at Autodrome Chaudière and Jean-François Déry won the Jean-Paul Cabana 125 at Circuit Ste-Croix Riverside Speedway on Sunday. THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour kicks off the Oxford 250 weekend with a 150-lap event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: No racing scheduled. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, New York
NEXT EVENT: Saturday, Sept. 14.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, New York
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Sunday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, New York
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with six weekly divisions and the Exit Realty Pro Trucks.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, New York
LAST WEEK: Saturday’s races were rained out. On Tuesday night, Erick Rudolph won the 100-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified Series event and Jamy Begor took the Sportsman Modified feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with four weekly divisions, the EX Mini Sprints, and the youth four-cylinder division.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions and the New England Antique Racers.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.