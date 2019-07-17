Christopher Bell is good. Really good. But his chances of winning Thursday’s Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 at Thunder Road are slim to hopeful at best. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong on this.
Should Bell not win, it certainly won’t be for a lack of talent; the Oklahoma native has won the last three Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the 2017 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship and a dozen NASCAR Xfinity Series races.
The problem is that history is just not on his side: Visiting NASCAR drivers rarely do well at Thunder Road. That’s a fact.
Kyle Busch might have had something to say about winning the Governor’s Cup two years ago if he hadn’t been wrecked, but Clint Bowyer, David Ragan, Kenny Wallace, Mason Mitchell, and even legends Tony Stewart and Ken Schrader couldn’t get the place figured out.
Bell is pretty stout in a pavement Late Model and might be more comfortable than most of the visitors who came before him. He has won races with PASS, the CRA tour of the Midwest, the Southern Super Series and the CARS Super Late Model tour, and has been successful in the annual Snowball Derby. There’s no denying his skills. He also has Busch to lean on for advice, as well as Barre native Keith Fortier, who is a friend and crew member for Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing efforts.
But it’s still Thunder Road — a track as tough as any in the country with high-caliber drivers. Reigning “King of the Road” Scott Dragon is piling up wins like crazy lately, and he also won last year’s Governor’s Cup. That alone should give Bell pause, and then toss in Jason Corliss, Trampas Demers, Cody Blake, and yes, the governor himself, Phil Scott.
Christopher Bell may be good, but Thursday’s 150-lapper won’t be easy.
***
Ron “Red Dog” Barcomb — one of the pioneers of pavement Late Model racing in this area — passed away Tuesday night. The affable giant of a man was one of the best and most underrated drivers of his era, but so often gets overlooked in the conversations about Bobby Dragon, Dave Dion and Jean-Paul Cabana.
The Winooski High School football star and junkyard dog was impressive from virtually his first race to his final one. Barcomb racked up 35 wins during a 20-year career, including Thunder Road’s famed Vermont Milk Bowl in 1976, important Memorial Day and Labor Day victories, a handful of NASCAR North Tour wins, a Catamount Stadium championship, and a prestigious Oxford Open Series title in Maine. He was extremely adaptable and able to compete successfully at virtually any track, winning at 11 different speedways in New England, New York and Quebec.
Barcomb did more in his career as a driver than most racers could ever dream of, but he contributed in many other ways, too. He helped to organize and build the rebirth of the Flying Tiger division in the 1980s and was a race director at Thunder Road. Through his family-owned salvage yard in Colchester, Barcomb supplied parts to racers — usually at little to no cost — for decades, and his family also built and operated the most successful of the five Chittenden County race tracks that helped to rush stock car racing into Northern Vermont in the early 1950s.
Above all, though, Barcomb was a fun-loving hellraiser who likely never met anyone who didn’t have a good time with him. He had returned to Thunder Road in recent years to take part in the pre-race Milk Bowl ceremonies and tell stories of old races and the antics that came with them. And if you never saw him in action at the Spanked Puppy Pub in Malletts Bay, well, you missed out.
Ron Barcomb was 73.
***
This week brings not only Christopher Bell, but the majority of the national NASCAR scene to the region, as New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon hosts the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 weekend. While it is certainly exciting to have the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series in town, the weekend also marks arguably the most important events of the year for the Whelen Modified Tour and the K&N Pro Series East.
Even better, the all-new dirt “Flat Track” at NHMS will be in action Friday with the USAC Dirt Midget Association made famous at Bradford’s Bear Ridge Speedway and the U.S. Legend Cars featuring Cup drivers Daniel Hemric and Corey LaJoie.
If you’re not into the oval thing, that’s fine, too: The annual New England Forest Rally treks through New Hampshire and Maine on Friday and Saturday, featuring the defending champion Vermont SportsCar Subaru team with driver David Higgins.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Matt Lashua won Saturday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature and Topsham’s Josh Harrington won the Sportsman Coupe race. Seth Carlson took the USAC Dirt Midget Association win, Ryan Christian topped the Limited Late Models and Barre’s Kevin LaForest was the Four Cylinder winner. Drew Eldridge and Orange’s Riley Chaffee split the Granite State Mini Sprint wins.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions including the Limited Late Model “Madness” event, plus the Granite State Mini Sprints.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Manchester Center’s Frank Hoard III won Sunday’s Sportsman Modified feature and Floyd Billington took the Sprint Cars of New England race. Castleton’s Johnny Bruno inherited the Limited Sportsman win after post-race inspection and West Rutland’s Scott FitzGerald did the same in the Super Stocks. Milton’s Shawn Moquin took the Mini Stock win and Fletcher rookie Evan Roberts won the 500cc Mini Sprint race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with the all five weekly divisions racing for double points in the Mid-Season Championships including the Vince Quenneville Sr. Memorial 38-lap Sportsman Modified race and driver autographs at intermission.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: Milton’s Scott Dragon won the Late Model feature, East Burke’s Colin Cornell made it back-to-back Flying Tiger wins in the 75-lap Myers Containers Triple Crown Series event, and Derby’s Tim Hunt won the Street Stock race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when NASCAR Xfinity Series star and Chili Bowl Midget Nationals winner Christopher Bell takes on the Late Model field in the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks are also on the card.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature, Mike Coffey Jr. won the Sportsman Modified race and Castleton’s Johnny Bruno took the Limited Sportsman win.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions in action.
American-Canadian Tour
The ACT Late Model Tour is off until August 3 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Dana Smith won Friday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified race and Aaron Fellows made it 9-for-9 in the Late Model Sportsman division.
THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Mike Maresca and Danny Varin split wins in the Modified Twin 20s, and Chad Edwards took the Sportsman Modified feature.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Joe Orlando ended Rocky Warner’s unbeaten streak in Sunday’s Crate Modified feature
THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with Modifieds joining the weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Matt Pupello won Saturday’s Big Block Modified feature and Peter Carlotto took the Sportsman Modified race. Brock Zearfoss won Sunday’s All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car race and Frank Harper inherited the Small Block Modified win after inspection.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series joining weekly divisions.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Vernon’s Solomon Brow took his sixth-straight Late Model Sportsman win.
THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Loudon, N.H.
THIS WEEK: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 weekend opens on Friday with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour All-Star Shootout at 2:10 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 4:35 p.m., and the inaugural “Friday Night Dirt Duels” on the new Flat Track at 7 p.m., featuring the USAC Dirt Midget Association and U.S. Legend Cars with Cup drivers Daniel Hemric and Corey LaJoie. Saturday’s schedule has the Whelen Modified Tour’s Eastern Propane & Oil 100 at 1:45 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ROXOR 200 at 4 p.m., and the United Site Services 70 for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The NASCAR Cup event starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Steve Bernier won Saturday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and East Corinth’s Adam Pierson won the Sportsman Modified race.
THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Mark Cole won Saturday’s Wingless Sprint Car feature and T.C. Forward beat the Sportsman Modifieds.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with “Sprint Night” featuring the Sprint Cars of New England, Wingless Sprint Cars, EX Mini Sprints and Open Midgets.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Corey Mason won Saturday’s Late Model race and Mike Clark took the Tiger Sportsman win. Lyndonville’s Dean Switser Jr. won the Street Stock feature and Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher was the Daredevil youth winner.
THIS WEEK: No racing scheduled.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Lyndonville’s Scott Corey won Saturday’s opening Late Model feature to make up for a previous rainout, and Quinny Welch took down the double-points Mid-Season Championship in the nightcap. Plainfield’s Mike Potter won the Flying Tiger race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:15 p.m. with the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model 150 joining weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
