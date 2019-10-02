TOWNSHEND — Windsor was a tough opponent but Leland & Gray got a big bounce and went on to win 3-1 in Southern Vermont League girls soccer Wednesday.
Rebels goalie Sydney Hescock made a pair of great saves, one on a point-blank shot by Olivia Rockwood and another on an Evelyn Page blast that she tipped over the crossbar.
The Rebels’ Ellie Longo manufactured an extremely unusual goal to give the term “goal kick” a whole new meaning. When Jacks keeper Adi Prior unleashed a very low goal kick, it struck Longo’s knee near the 18 and caromed back toward the goal, over Prior’s head and in to make it 2-1 in the second half.
Izzy Ameden scored the capper with a header off a corner serve by Abby Towle.
The Rebels’ Erin Bates scored in the first half on a penalty kick but Rockwood scored to tie things before the break. Page assisted.
It was the fifth straight win for the 7-2 Rebels. Windsor fell to 5-3-1.
Both goalies had sensational moments, Prior getting 17 saves and Hescock 14.
The teams will meet again in Windsor on Columbus Day with a special 1 p.m. start.
BOYS SOCCER
Windsor 2, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The Yellow Jackets scored twice in the second half and Windsor beat Springfield 2-0 in Southern Vermont League soccer Wednesday.
Andrew Kelly and Adam Dufour scored and Blake Archambault and Dylan Hodgdon had assists for the 4-5 Yellow Jackets.
Springfield fell to 3-6-1.
Colchester 3, Rutland 2
COLCHESTER — Braeden Carlton scored twice — once on a penalty kick — but it was not enough in a 3-2 non-league loss to Colchester in Division I soccer Wednesday. Ryan Dousevicz, Sam Clark and Adolphe Alfani scored for the Lakers and Domenick Puttlitz made six saves.
Jaden Kelley had four stops in the Rutland net.
Colchester is 4-6 while Rutland fell to 3-7.
Brattleboro 5, Fair Haven 0
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro upped its record to 7-2 with a 5-0 victory over Fair Haven in Southern Vermont League play Wednesday.
Fair Haven (3-7) suffered its seventh straight loss and will visit Hartford on Friday. Hartford won the teams’ previous meeting 1-0.
GOLF
CVU wins D-I sectional
STOWE — Led by medalist Nate Godbout’s 4-under 68, CVU stormed to victory in the Division I sectionals at Stowe on Wednesday.
CVU posted 302 and will lead six teams into states next week at Quechee.
They are CVU at 302, Rice at 331, South Burlington at 337, BFA-St. Albans at 338, Burr and Burton at 353 and Spaulding at 359.
Chapin Eyre shot 81, Ben Swinarton 82, Dillon Callen 94 and Ben Ario 96 for BBA.
Rutland finished eighth at 374, led by Billy Latkin with an 86 and Dillon Moore at 87.
North Country’s Austin Giroux qualified as an individual with a 3-under 69.
Hartford wins D-II qualifier
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Black River’s Josh Cohen posted 6-over 78 and qualified as an individual for the Division II golf state championships at Vermont National on Wednesday.
Lake Region’s Jackson King posted 73 to tie for medalist and lead the Rangers to the finals at Quechee next week. Harrison DiGangi, of Stratton, shared medal honors and will also go to states on his own.
Hartford won the qualifier by a shot over Stowe, 354-353. Brady Hathorn posted 77 to lead the Hurricanes.
The other qualifying teams were Lake Region at 361, Northfield at 412, Harwood at 419 and U-32 at 429.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 6, RPI 0
CASTLETON — Kaitlin Bardelli had three goals and assisted two others in Castleton’s 6-0 whitewashing of RPI on Wednesday.
Gabriella Hunt added two more and Loretta Blakeney had a goal and an assist for the 5-4 Spartans.
Allison Lowell had an assist and keeper Tashia Pashby-Rockwood stopped seven Engineers shots for the shutout.
Jen Richardson stopped nine shots for RPI, now 0-9.
MEN’S SOCCER
Keene 3, Castleton 1
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State built a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated Castleton 3-1 in Little East soccer Wednesday. The loss left Castleton at 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the LEC.
Jack Kingdon had an unassisted goal for the Spartans in the second half.
Keene is 2-0 in the LEC and 8-2 overall.
TUESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 3, MSJ 1
POULTNEY — Freshman Hannah Welch scored twice to lift Poultney to its first victory of the season and the program’s rebirth this year, 3-1 over Mount St. Joseph in Southern Vermont League soccer.
Welch had a penalty kick and Poultney goalie Kat Scribner stopped one by the Mounties as the Blue Devils avenged a previous loss to MSJ.
Kassidy Mack had the other goal for the 1-7 Blue Devils. MSJ fell to 1-7.
