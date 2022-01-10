POULTNEY — It was a 43-32 victory for the Leland & Gray boys basketball team but the game might have turned on one very heady, athletic play by Alex Parker-Jennings at the end of the third quarter.
The Rebels were clinging to a two-point lead at that point and Poultney had possession near the end of the quarter, looking for the tying or go-ahead bucket with one last shot.
Parker-Jennings stole the ball with several seconds remaining. He realized time did not allow him to take it all the way to the rim so he released the ball with a running 15-footer and it went down the cylinder.
It was a four-point swing and put the Rebels ahead 31-27. They were in control from there.
"That was a great play. He is coming along," Leland & Gray coach Luis Vargas said of Parker-Jennings.
The Rebels hiked their record to 2-3, both wins coming at the expense of Rutland County teams — West Rutland and Poultney.
The Blue Devils fell to 1-4.
Poultney looked sharp in the first quarter. When Craig Baptie, coming off the bench, struck for a 3-point field goal, it gave the Devils a 10-4 lead. They sill held the lead at the end of the period, 12-8.
The Rebels got a heavy dose of Poultney's interior defense at the beginning of the second quarter. Connor Worthing blocked two shots and Ryan Simons blocked another, all within the span of a minute, as the Blue Devils fashioned a 16-8 lead.
They looked on the verge of taking command of the game, but then the Rebels caught fire with an offensive spurt that included a 3-point field goal from Trevor Stillwagon.
It was Leland & Gray taking the lead to the locker room, 21-16.
Right out of the locker room, freshman Ely White buried a 3-pointer to cushion the Rebels lead to 24-16.
This is where the Devils could have gone away. They did not. The Blue Devils battled back, paring the lead to 29-27.
But that only set the stage for Parker-Jennings pivotal play.
Mason Boudreau led the Blue Devils in scoring with 16 points but he was most of their offense. After that, it fell off to Marcus Lewis with seven and Donald Olden with four.
Aden Bernard led the Rebels with 14 points, Parker-Jennings contributed 13 and Stillwagon had seven.
"They (L&G) did a nice job of moving the ball," Poultney coach Todd Montana said.
"We started well. Everything looks good when the ball is going in .
"But we looked better than we did last week."
The Blue Devils aren't home again until Jan. 18 when Arlington comes to Capman Court.
