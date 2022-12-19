PROCTOR — Abby Towle had every goal in her team's 3-0 victory over Proctor in the Division IV state championship girls soccer game. Her production was much more modest on Monday night but her one and only basket was a big one in the 46-39 victory over Proctor in the girls basketball game.
Proctor's Emma Palmer connected on a 3-point field goal to make it a one-possession game (42-39) and Buggiani Gym was coming alive.
That is why Towle's putback to cushion the lead to five was with 46 seconds remaining was so important.
Proctor was leading 24-21 at halftime but L&G put together a solid second half.
"I think we came together as a team and were more focused in the second half," Towle said. "We started to play for each other."
Proctor coach Joe McKearin couldn't be too disappointed in his Phantoms. After all, they were playing their season opener against a team that is now 4-1.
"We had too many unforced turnovers," McKearin said. "We've got some kids who are just getting acclimated."
Junior Isabel Greb led the Phantoms with 20 points and went 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
"She played well. She is our engine, the one who makes us go," McKearin said.
"She played a great first half but we don't give her many breaks."
Makayla French followed Greb with eight points. Jenna Davine added six and Palmer five.
Maggie Parker led the Rebels with 15 points and Mary Sanderson added 12.
"Mary Sanderson got some key baskets for us," L&G coach Terry Merrow said.
Samantha Morse had seven points and Hannah Greenwood six for the Rebels.
"We rely on our defense a lot," Merrow said.
"Number 5 (Rihanna Dryden) is playing her first full year on varsity and she played well tonight."
The Rebels will host Poultney on Friday.
L&G came out of halftime scoring first with Parker converting an offensive rebound.
Then Davine keyed the fast break with a perfect pass up court to Greb who rang up the layup.
But the rest of the quarter belonged to the Rebels. Greb's layup was the only two points that the Phantoms scored in the third stanza and when it was over, Leland & Gray was sitting atop a 36-26 lead.
The Phantoms rallied and when Palmer nailed her trey, the game was down to a single possession but that's where Towle stepped up as she continued to be Proctor's nemesis.
The Phantoms swing back into action on Dec. 27 at Arlington. Proctor's next home game will be Dec. 29 when Poultney pays a visit to the Buggiani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.