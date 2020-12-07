During the COVID delay of high school athletics, athletes from Rutland High, Proctor High, Fair Haven Union and Mill River Union are working on drills, skills and shooting at the Rutland Recreation Community Center on the campus of the former College of St. Joseph.
The athletes are able to use the facility by paying $10 per month.
“We probably see 30 to 50 athletes a day if not more,” Rutland Recreation Community Center Director Kim Peters said.
Rutland
According to Central Vermont Runners, more than 411 people participated in the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage Scramble 5K in August.
With its virtual nature, participants completed the 5K at the time and location of their choice any time during primary week and wore sashes with the phrase “Votes for Women and Votes for All.”
The event raised $6,850 for the Rutland Branch of the NAACP.
Interest in the Suffrage Scramble 5K spread far beyond Vermont, with participants from twelve states, and as far as Guam and Australia.
Killington
Outdoorsy people can rejoice with recent news coming out of the Town of Killington Recreation Department.
The department recently got approval to keep the Sherburne Trails open year-round.
The multi-use trails will allow for snowshoeing, fat biking and cross country skiing.
Killington had to work with its partner, the Green Mountain National Forest to get the approval.
When the governor gives the go-ahead to allow for recreational sports to continue, the town is excited for the prospects of offering more activities.
“My hope is that after the holidays, later in the winter, we can plan a lot of fun activities,” said Recreation Director Sarah Newell.
For more information on Sherburne Trails, visit killingtonmountainbikeclub.org.
Springfield
It is a quiet time in Springfield for recreation. Frank Heald, the former Ludlow and Woodstock town manger, came aboard as town manager in Springfield weeks ago, and met with Springfield Recreation Director Andy Bladyka. The result was a decision to halt any activities on the town’s recreational front until the state green lights activities
“We had all of our fall programs like touch football, soccer and field hockey,” Bladyka said.
“We are taking registrations for basketball but not taking any money yet. We just want an idea of the participation for when we do resume activities.”
Proctor
The Proctor Skating Rink is one of the most popular spots in town during the winter months but it will have a much different look this year.
Megan Cannucci said the rink this winter will be open only to Proctor residents due to COVID protocol.
Masks must be worn at all times on the ice and in the warming hut and there will be contract tracing. Temperature checks will be administered and there will only be 15 people allowed at a time in the warming hut.
There might be reservations required for certain blocks of time but all of that will be more clear after a meeting on Wednesday.
Cannucci said the biggest obstacle right now is the weather. It has not been cold enough consistently to make ice for the outdoor facility.
She also said that even if the guidelines from Gov. Phil Scott preclude ice skating at some time, they will go ahead and make ice anyway so that it is ready for when the guidelines would be lifted.
“It will be a lot of work but it’s worth it for the kids and the others in town who use it,” Cannucci said.
