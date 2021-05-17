WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway fans caught a glimpse of the past and the future all in one night on Saturday, as the list of feature winners ran all over the age spectrum.
Elmo Reckner, 60, ran to his first win in Vermont in nearly 25 years, while 14-year-old Joe Venditti entered the record books for the first time.
Other winners during the event included Andrew FitzGerald, Chris Sumner, Ray Hanson, and Eric Leno, whose ages each fell somewhere in the middle between Reckner and Venditti.
Ballston Lake, New York veteran Reckner started eighth in the 30-lap Sportsman Modified race, and while he worked his way through traffic, hometown favorite Billy Lussier set the pace.
Lussier led the first half of the race but he was never alone up front, and Reckner made his move after a restart on lap 16 following a lengthy battle. Reckner’s Larry Gallipo-owned car stayed consistent, and he was able to hold off sophomore driver Josh Masterson for the win.
For Reckner, the win was the second of his career at Devil’s Bowl, and his first since a Pro Street Stock victory on July 21, 1996 – a span of 24 years, nine months, and 24 days – the seventh-longest winless period in Devil’s Bowl history. The runner-up showing was the best result of Masterson’s young career on dirt; he was previously a two-time Late Model champion on the former asphalt track at Devil’s Bowl.
Alex Bell drove a solid race to finish third, for his first podium finish since July 2019. Justin Comes finished fourth, and Connor Cleveland drove from 16th to complete the top five. James Hanson was uninjured in a rollover on lap 7.
Scotia, New York’s Joe Venditti scored a popular first win in the 25-lap feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. In just his third start at Devil’s Bowl, the 14-year-old needed only four laps to make his way from sixth starting position to the lead, and he ran away from the field for the landmark victory.
Austin Comes fell one position short of back-to-back wins as the runner-up, and Dakota Green was a career-best third. Evan Roberts and Troy Audet were next in line.
West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald nailed down his second Super Stock win of the season in a 20-lap race. Previous winner Josh LeClaire finished second with Mark Norris third. Paul Braymer and rookie Chuck Bradford had a good fight for fourth, which went Braymer’s way. Brett Wood walked away unhurt from a scary hit into the Turn 3 wall that left him upside-down.
Ripton’s Chris Sumner was the runaway winner of the 20-lap Summit Up Construction Mini Stock feature. Sumner scrambled from ninth start position into the lead in just three laps and never looked back. Chris Conroy finished a distant second with Tim Simonds closing fast in third place. Aaron Bunker and Craig Kirby completed the top five.
Orwell’s Ray Hanson took his second win of the young season in the 15-lap feature for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. Hanson was dogged by runner-up Austin Chaves for much of the race, with Kamden Duffy and Kaidin White in tow.
Whiting’s Eric Leno won one of the most competitive Enduro Series races in recent memory, running to his first-ever win in the series’ 50-lap opener. Leno started 36th on the 40-car field and dodged wrecks and spun cars on his way through heavy traffic in the survival-of-the-fittest race. Eddie Bruno, Cagney Hamblett, and Rocky Francis took turns leading the early laps before a crash took them all out of contention.
Brent Wilbur, Matt Wade, and Leno snuck by the pileup at lap 17 to begin an entertaining fight for the win, with each leading laps. Leno took over at lap 38 and was out front for the rest of the race.
Wade beat Wilbur by two feet for second place. Jason Vezina finished fourth as the last driver on the lead lap, and Ryan Benoit was fifth, one lap behind.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with all five weekly divisions including a special $500-to-win purse for the Limited Sportsmen.
