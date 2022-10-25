The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team has something going on. When the Mounties defeated Long Trail 5-1 in Tuesday's opening round Division IV playoff game, it meant that they were 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
They had swept Long Trail during the season in hard-fought games, 3-1 and 1-0, so MSJ coach Lori Patterson was not taking the Mountain Lions for granted.
"They have always been a problem for us. They have been our Achilles heel," Patterson said.
That is why, Patterson said, it was so important that the Mounties got up on the Lions so quickly. They had a 2-0 lead before the game was seven minutes old.
The first goal came after only 1:25 had elapsed. Leah Majorell led Lauren Costales with the ball perfectly. Costales ran onto it and slammed it past goalkeeper Molly Luikart.
Costales has been on fire. She had her third hat trick in the last four games and now has 23 goals for the season for the 10-4-1 Mounties.
The second goal was also delivered by Costales off of a pretty feed from Isabella Anderson.
There was a foul in the penalty area that gave the Mountain Lions a penalty kick and Olivia Cole-Bugay buried it, cutting the lead in half with 25:38 to play before halftime.
The PK seemed to energize the Mounties as they began to attack with more gusto. Emma Wiegers unleashed a shot on goal and Costales rocked the post. Riley Collins played a great ball to Alyssa Fullam that netted the Mounties another good scoring opportunity .
Long Trail's Meara Morgan had a great look but her shot went wide in the final seconds and the score stood 2-1 at halftime.
The second half was wrapped in Mountie green. Costales notched her hat trick and two eighth graders celebrated with goals. Anderson scored one and Poet Cotter rang up her varsity goal.
Collins assisted on the goal that gave Costales her hat trick.
Cotter's goal was scored with 1:32 remaining and the game long decided but it was a special memory for her. You don't forget your first varsity goal.
"It is really exciting. I hadn't scored a goal in like five years," Cotter said.
That is because she had always played back on defense on her club teams.
Cotter called Costales' very early goal "a game-changer."
Patterson agreed. "That set the tone," the MSJ coach said.
Majorell's improved play throughout the year has been a key ingredient in the Mounties' late-season surge.
"This is only her second year of playing soccer and she is learning more and more," Patterson said.
"She is also fearless which is so important in winning 50-50 balls."
Emma Blodorn's presence was felt offensively and defensively. She made sure tackles and clears back on defense but her booming kicks up the field also facilitated the transition from defense to offense.
The Mounties now make the the 120-mile trip to Richford, snug against the Canadian border, on Friday. The Rockets are the No. 4 seed and take a 10-4 record into that game.
The No. 4 Mounties are 10-4-1.
It was in 2020 that Richford came to Rutland's Abatiell Field and the Mounties defeated them 5-2 to oust them from the playoffs.
This time the road runs the other way. Lately, though, away venues have not phased the Mounties. They have been winning games everywhere.
