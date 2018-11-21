KILLINGTON — Former Burke Mountain Academy standout Mikaela Shiffrin will attempt to keep her hot streak intact during World Cup racing this weekend at Killington Resort.
Last Saturday, Shiffrin began her quest for her sixth career FIS Ski World Cup slalom crystal globe with a dominant victory in the season-opening slalom event in Finland. It marked her 44th career World Cup victory and she now leads the World Cup standings after placing third during a giant slalom event in Austria. She will head to Killington with 160 points and is trailed by France’s Tessa Worley (100 points) and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener (81 points).
Shiffrin is a two-time slalom winner at the Killington Cup, which will feature giant slalom racing on Saturday before Sunday’s slalom action. Last year, Shiffrin finished 0.67 seconds behind Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg in the giant slalom event, while in 2016 she was fifth behind Worley. The slalom event will again be held on the Superstar trail, where Shiffrin won easily last year in front of her parents and grandmother.
The 23-year-old has been crowned the No. 1 female Alpine skier in the world two years in a row. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and also claimed a silver medal last winter in South Korea. With 32 slalom victories, she’s on the heels of her childhood hero, Austrian Marlies Schild, who holds the record of 35 slalom victories.
Shiffrin is a three-time World Champion in slalom, and this year she has the chance to make history as the first ski racer to win four consecutive World Championship gold medals in slalom. Shiffrin has also claimed a rare downhill victory. She is currently perfecting her giant slalom form and she may even chase after a super-G victory.
More than 34,000 spectators cheered on the Killington Cup competitors in 2017 and another big crowd is expected this year. The first run will start at 9:45 a.m. and the second run will begin at 1 p.m. during giant slalom. The following day will feature slalom runs at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Killington will host free concerts and a fireworks show to give fans more incentive to make the trip. There will also be a parade, a World Cup Festival Village and a Friday night bib draw featuring top athletes. The entertainment lineup will feature Paul Oakenfold, KT Tunstall and Guster.
