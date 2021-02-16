There was a time when the Southern Vermont All-Star Football Camp was the event of the summer in Rutland. The number of aspiring football players from middle school and high school grew until well over 200 participants crowded Flaitz Field.
Not only that, spectators came out for the week-long camp in droves.
When the camp shifted from Flaitz Field to Rutland’s High’s Alumni Field, the interest was still high enough so that a food concession was open during the week.
Grady Vigneau was the proprietor then and he coordinated a contest with WSYB’s Jack Healey where players had an opportunity to win a free week at camp by being a certain number of caller to the morning show.
“The lines burned up. It was the most popular contest we had,” said Jack Healey, now retired as the station’s sports director. “Grady would even come on our show.”
The numbers have dipped in recent years. The 200 players became less than 100.
Former Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy football player Chris Redding has recently assumed the title of Executive Director of the Vermont Football Camps and he intends to breathe life back into the summer tradition.
“I am extremely excited. It’s a great opportunity,” Redding said on Tuesday from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina where he teaches and is a coach on the football staff.
The camps are in Rutland and South Burlington. The Rutland edition will kick off with a quarterbacks/receivers clinic on July 11 and the remainder of the camp runs each evening from July 12 through July 16.
Redding, who played football at the University of New Hampshire, brings plenty of experience in the area of summer football camps. The past four summers, he has worked at football camps for players age 9-14 in Bennington, Manchester and Hoosick Falls, New York.
He plans to continue the practice of Vigneau and Chadde Wolf, the previous executive director, of complementing the lineup of high school coaches with college coaches on the staff.
He sees the addition of college coaches as a win for the coaches and the players. The coaches have an opportunity to eyeball some talent for a week and make connections so it is a recruiting tool.
It is also a chance for young players to be coached by college coaches.
Redding is also considering bringing back the third camp, the Tri-State Football Camp in Brattleboro.
“I am working on it with Chad Pacheco,” Redding said.
Pacheco, the Brattleboro Union High school head coach, has a pretty full plate this year since he is the Vermont head coach for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the all-star game against New Hampshire in August.
Redding said he and Pacheco are thinking they might reinstate the Brattleboro camp in 2022.
Football fills Redding’s calendar. He coaches the receivers, tight ends and running backs at Ardrey Kell, the largest high school in North Carolina.
“I have 70 kids just in those positions. It is a great opportunity, one I would not have had in the Northeast,” Redding said.
Due to COVID curtailing football last fall, Ardrey Kell has an upcoming spring season of seven games followed by abbreviated playoffs.
Redding, who set the Vermont state record with most receiving touchdowns (30) in a season, might have made his biggest catch with the Vermont Football Camps.
