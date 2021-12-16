That little ‘d’ in the middle of Redhawks is screaming — absolutely screaming — dynasty.
The CVU girls basketball team has been piling up championships and victories under coach Ute Otley in a way that boggles the mind. She secured her 200th victory in 2020 and it took her but nine years to do it. Six of her nine seasons have been of the undefeated variety.
Their season-opening 77-17 victory against Mount Anthony says to expect more of the same this season.
It also says that CVU is No. 1 in the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings of the year.
That’s not to say that the Redhawks won’t have competition. The next two teams in our power rankings are also Division I teams. Essex and St. Johnsbury figure to push the Redhawks to the hilt. St. Johnsbury has been CVU’s nemesis in recent seasons.
The next team in our power rankings might come as a surprise because it is a Division III team. But Thetford’s convincing win over a very good White River Valley team is an eye-opener.
Here is the first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. They were constructed prior to Thursday night’s games.
1. CVU, 1-0. The Redhawks are in the penthouse until someone evicts them. Royalty comes to Rutland’s Keefe Gym on Saturday.
2. Essex, 2-0. The Hornets won both games convincingly, beating Middlebury by 36 and Rutland by 20.
3. St. Johnsbury, 2-0. The Hilltoppers have yet to be tested, beating Hartford by 23 and Spaulding by 13.
4. Thetford, 1-0. White River Valley beat Proctor, the cream of Division IV. The fact that Thetford owns a win over WRV by 25 points counts for a lot.
5. South Burlington, 2-0. The jury is still out but the Wolves will get plenty of chances to make their case after beating Spaulding and Milton.
6. Rice, 1-0. The Green Knights whipped New York State school Northeast Clinton. What does that mean? Not sure, but we have a hunch the Knights belong among Vermont’s elite.
7. Harwood 1-0. A 22-point win over Montpelier tells us that the Highlanders are a red hot contender in Division II.
8. Fair Haven 1-0. The Slaters lost a lot from last year’s team but a victory over a Mount Abraham team that is always fundamentally sound says that Fair Haven is ready to move on.
9. Proctor, 1-1. That was a some bounce-back win for the Phantoms following the season-opening loss to WRV. The West Rutland team that Proctor trimmed by 12 points on Wednesday night is one terrific team. The Phantoms are the lone Division IV team in this week’s rankings.
10. Burr and Burton, 2-0. Not sure how strong Arlington and Brattleboro are yet but the Bulldogs beat them both.
The Top Fives
Division I — 1. CVU, 2. Essex, 3. St. Johnsbury, 4. South Burlington, 5. Rice.
Division II — 1. Harwood 2. Fair Haven 3. Burr and Burton 4. North Country 5. Spaulding.
Division III — 1. Thetford 2. Peoples Academy 3. Windsor 4. Lake Region 5. White River Valley.
Division IV — 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Blue Mountain 4. Northfield 5. Danville.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
