If the glass was half full, 2020 came and dumped all that water down the drain, but amid all the negative, there were some shining moments and ideals that were strengthened.
While you tuck away the gifts you received from your loved ones, let’s take a look at what gifts 2020 gave us.
The first gift was resiliency. We made the most of every situation this year.
COVID-19 wiped away so much of what was normal. Nothing is more normal than summer baseball. The sun beating down, a subtle breeze flowing through the air, good weather and America’s pastime go hand-in-hand.
It didn’t seem like we would have that when the American Legion season was canceled. It looked like summer baseball would be another box checked off by COVID.
Think again.
When guidelines allowed, Legion coaches quickly sprung into action and put together the Vermont Summer Baseball League.
That month felt normal again. I think back fondly on the month of July, making the short trip over to Mount St. Joseph’s St. Peter’s Field and Fair Haven’s Bill Wood Field.
Across the state, kids could be kids again. They could be with friends and compete, just as they always had.
The VSBL championship game was held at the beautiful Maxfield Sports Complex between SD Ireland and Lakes Region. A heavyweight from the north and a heavyweight from the south, you couldn’t ask for more.
In typical 2020 fashion, it rained hard for some of that game. I took cover in the Maxfield press box, but the players didn’t have such a luxury.
The rain didn’t seem to affect either team, they were just happy to be out there.
Talking to SDI coach Tim Albertson and Lakes coach Adam Greenlese after the game, you could tell how much this meant to them, and coaches across the state, to provide this normalcy to their kids.
It was a great day of baseball and a day we wouldn’t have had if we weren’t resilient.
The second gift was patience. We know this gift all too well.
When the pandemic was first running rampant in the country in March and some of the winter championships were canceled, we waited patiently to see the fate of spring sports.
Our patience wasn’t rewarded during the spring, but in a similar situation in the fall, it paid off.
That patience was tested when the state pushed back the start of fall sports. Each passing week, we watched Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference waiting to hear the good news.
Sure, we didn’t have our typical 14-game soccer season or a normal 11-on-11 tackle football slate, but we had something. Something was better than nothing.
That abbreviated season may have been different but when the ball was placed on the center line, when it was kicked off or when the starting gun was shot, it felt normal again.
The same competitiveness was there. All the kids wanted to do was play and they gave their all on the field, no matter the circumstances.
From the dominant run of the Proctor girls soccer team to the improbable run by the Stowe girls to the historic win by Peoples boys soccer coach Angie Faraci, among so many more, the fall season produced moments, memories players, coaches, fans and media alike won’t forget.
If we were weren’t patient, those moments wouldn’t have come to fruition.
And the final gift, hope. Sure, Tuesday’s announcement that individual drills and strength and conditioning for winter sports isn’t perfect. We have no word when full-contact practices, scrimmages or games can begin.
It’s a place we’ve been at multiple times this year, so we’re used to it.
But what we do have is hope, a positive to build on as we inch closer to the end of this crazy, unprecedented year.
It’s a much better feeling than the one we felt in March. It’s a feeling I’ll be sure to cherish this holiday season.
We’re coming out of 2020 stronger than we came in. This year tested us at every corner and we came out on the other side.
Happy holidays!
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
