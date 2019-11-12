It was a memorable Saturday for Manchester’s McCoy family.
Burr and Burton Academy, coached by Tom McCoy, won the Division I state football championship by beating St. Johnsbury 38-20 with Tom’s son Joey McCoy throwing for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns and running for yet another score at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
About 270 miles from Rutland in Geneva, New York, Tom’s older son Jay McCoy was a big part of Hobart’s 40-23 win over Buffalo State. Jay, a sophomore free safety, was in on two tackles and broke up a couple of passes as the Statesmen’s free safety.
Amir Pasic, the former Castleton University men’s soccer goalie and goalkeeper coach, saw his SUNY-Morrisville women’s soccer team finish strong in his first season as the head coach of the Mustangs.
Morrisville finished 6-11 but won their final two games, beating Lancaster Bible and Gallaudet on the road.
“It was a good way to end the season. We learned a lot about ourselves this year,” Pasic said.
He started nine underclassmen in one game late in the season.
Here’s the best part: Pasic said he has scheduled the Mustangs to play at Castleton in 2020.
Rutland’s Elise Magro and Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia had some memorable games against one another in girls high school basketball.
They also had impressive college debuts although Magro came out on the winning side in helping Castleton University defeat Norwich 60-52 and Derosia and Keene State fell to Suffolk.
Both made a splash individually, Magro earning Little East Rookie of the Week with her 17-point performance and Derosia scoring 13 points and corralling eight rebounds.
They will renew their rivalry when Keene comes to Castleton on Dec. 4.
Like Magro and Derosia, West Rutland’s Katie Callahan and Proctor’s Sierra Thornton were rivals in high school.
Now, they are teammates on the Norwich University women’s soccer team. Thornton was a junior defender and Callahan, a sophomore forward. Callahan notched her first collegiate goal this season for the Cadets.
The Castleton University men’s basketball team finally launches its season on Thursday with a trip to Curry College but 2017 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Calvin Carter won’t be on the bus.
“He just decided not to play,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said.
Carter led Enosburg to a 24-0 record and a state title his senior season.
Awaiting the Spartans on Thursday night is a Curry team that is off to a 2-0 start having beaten Rivier and Lesley.
Last year’s Green Mountain College men’s basketball coach Ben Davis made his debut Tuesday night as the head man of the Knox College men’s basketball squad.
Davis has a rebuilding job on his hands. The Prairie Fire has been 11-60 over the last three years and has not had a winning season since 2004-05 when they were 12-11.
It’s not official but look for Otter Valley Union High School baseball coach Mike Howe to be the new coach of the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
Rutland Post 31 Athletic Director Ron Fairbanks will be making his 16th trip to the American Legion World Series when it is played in Shelby, North Carolina in August of 2020.
That puts him well short of the late Rutland Post 31 coach Bill Flory who attended 42 Legion World Series.
The Legion World Series has been in Shelby every year since 2011 and Fairbanks has his reservation at the same motel two miles from the ballpark every August.
Burr and Burton Academy senior Grace Pinkus will join her sister Hannah Pinkus as an NCAA Division I soccer player next season.
Hannah was a starting midfield player for Colgate this fall and Grace is heading to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
They come by their talent honestly. Their father Brenton Pinkus was a professional soccer player for Crystal Palace in England and for the Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.
Otter Valley’s Emily Lowell piled up 33 goals for the Castleton University field hockey program before graduating.
Her sister Allison Lowell has a chance to catch her in 2020 when she enters her senior season with 22 career goals.
Three players in Vermont have eclipsed the 2,000-point mark in girls basketball: Oxbow sisters Jade (2,114) and Jazz Huntington (2,079) and Windsor’s Candice Holliday with 2,054.
Windsor senior Olivia Rockwood, who reached the 1,000-point standard last December as a junior, has an outside chance to join that elite circle this season.
Rockwood officially inks her letter of intent to play for the University of Maine this week.
