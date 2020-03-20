Reaching the 1,000-point milestone in basketball is a big deal. The game is normally stopped to commemorate the occasion. The family is called onto the floor for photos and there are balloons and flowers adding to the scene.
Hardwick Academy’s Bruce Putvain got to experience all of that — 36 years after he scored his 1,000th point for Hardwick Academy, the forerunner of Hazen Union High School.
Nobody ever realized that Putvain had achieved the milestone when he rang up the magic number his senior year in 1966.
Hazen Union boys basketball coach Aaron Hill discovered that Putvain had scored more than 1,000 points when he was poring over scorebooks and newspaper articles as part of his research project on Vermont basketball.
When Hill made his discovery, it was decided that Putvain would finally be honored for his achievement.
“We had a night for him at Hazen, I think it was in 2002,” Hill said.
Charlie Whitaker, Putvain’s coach at Hardwick Academy, was there that night to present Putvain with a Hardwick Academy jacket.
Some things are worth waiting for.
Hill got into doing research almost by accident. He had a player Tim Shedd was was doing great things and breaking Hazen records one after another.
Shedd wound up scoring 1,695 points for the Wildcats and went onto play for Norwich University after graduating from the Hardwick school in 2000.
“He started doing all these things so I started researching Hazen records,” Hill said.
“I got hooked on it.”
His research began going into areas well beyond Hazen basketball.
“I had little kids at the time so I would research when they were taking naps,” Hill said.
He began to make the 35-minute drive from Harwick over to the State Library in Barre which has since moved to Middlesex.
“I went through all the newspapers for every area of the state,” Hill said.
“I would go down to Hardwick Gazette and spend hours and hours there and then go to the State Library to fill in the gaps.
“It was so fun and it still is. I would literally spend the whole day there.”
Some things jumped out at Hill and really got him excited, fueling his desire to do more.
“The first amazing thing was finding that Gary Elmer scored 62 points for Northfield as a freshman,” Hill said.
Elmer had his big night against Randolph in 1955 and it remains the state’s single-game scoring record.
“The other thing was discovering that Windsor averaged 91 points a game in 1995. That is still the highest scoring team in state history,” Hill said.
That Windsor team scored 117 points in the Division II state final that year against Oxbow.
“Josh Albee (Bellows Falls) averaged 39 points that season. That was an amazing year,” Hill said.
Scoring has been well-documented on the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s site but Hill has compiled all the players in Vermont he has been able to ascertain have grabbed more than 1,000 or more rebounds.
The leader is St. Johnsbury Academy’s Henry Dalrymple who corralled more than 1,200 rebounds before going on to play at Georgia Tech and in the NBA.
The others — Rochester’s Lance Moulton, Winooski’s George Hinchliffe. Cabot’s Ray Bothfeld, Woodstock’s Jim Fish, Proctor’s Dave Shortsleeve, Burr and Burton’s Alex Johnson and Arlington’s Bill Walsh.
Hill graduated with a double major (history and physical education) from the University of Vermont.
His first job was teaching physical education at Lake Region and he has never taught history.
But his love of history is showing up in his exhaustive research.
