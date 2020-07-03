It’s no secret that we are living in unprecedented times, so a touch of normalcy go a long way.
We’re entering a Fourth of July weekend that’s far from normal. Some fireworks shows are canceled, while others will look a lot different than what we’re used to.
Barbecues could be tamer and many people will choose to celebrate our nation’s independence from the comfort of their couch.
All of these things encompass something we, as Americans, aren’t used to. They aren’t our ‘normal.’
That’s why the smallest of things that remind us our lives before this pandemic brought our nation to a halt bring a smile to our faces.
One of those small things returned this week, both locally and nationally, and that’s baseball.
Baseball has long been known as America’s pastime, even if it’s been passed up by football and basketball in terms of popularity in recent years.
It’s a pillar of our society. It’s something that you can look back on for well over 100 years and see the world through its lens.
Through both World Wars, baseball was there. Through the struggles of race relations that eventually led to the integration of Black athletes into the sport, baseball was there.
In our darkest times, like the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, baseball was there for a little pick-me-up.
I still remember as a kid just beginning elementary school, watching as the first game after those attacks was played in New York. Mets catcher Mike Piazza hit a critical home run that night and it felt like America was with him in that moment. Thinking about it to this day still makes so many of us emotional.
When I was 18, the bombings at the Boston Marathon happened. A fabric of my life growing up in suburban Massachusetts, this one hit home for me.
When the Boston Red Sox played their first home game after the attacks, the beloved David Ortiz was given a microphone to address the crowd. His words were poignant and from the heart. He said, ‘This is our city.’ Of course, I’m leaving a key word out there that goes right before “city,” but I think you get the point.
Once again, baseball was there for us in a time when we needed a pick-me-up. It brought us normalcy in a time when we sorely needed it.
That’s exactly what the sport is doing in these times. It’s giving us something to look forward to and to believe in.
I covered my first actual game in about four months this past Wednesday at St. Peter’s Field. It was the opener of the Vermont Summer Baseball League between Rutland and Lakes Region. When i arrived there, with my mask in tow, I was impressed to see how many cars were packed into the small parking area behind the field.
Families, friends and fans wanted to support their teams and bring a little normalcy back to their lives. I think they got just that Wednesday night and I think the coaches and players on the field did too.
In warm-ups, you could see the smiles and excitement on the players’ faces.
They could go out there and do what they’ve been doing all their lives, just have fun with their friends and compete.
When I asked Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese and Rutland coach Mike Howe, what it meant to be out there, they expressed similar sentiments.
They talked about how great it was to give the kids a chance to play and that it felt like some normalcy was coming back into their lives.
Major League Baseball teams began preparing for an abnormal season this week, but when games get started up later this month, the fabric of the game will be the same.
Whether its covering VSBL games or taking in as much MLB as I can, I’m going to cherish the little bit of normalcy I have this summer.
In these crazy times, that little sliver of normalcy will go a long way.
