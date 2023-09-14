You can call it Reunion Weekend around these parts. There will be a reunion of the national champion Castleton men’s soccer team from 60 years ago.
The other reunion hardly spans 60 years. It is of high school soccer players. Call it a mini-reunion.
It has been a long time since Otter Valley has played a soccer game with as much fanfare as the one that surrounds their game at St. Peter’s Field against Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
These are two really good teams with realistic notions of making some noise in the playoffs, MSJ in Division IV and the Otters in Division II.
The Mounties are 3-1 and the Otters 2-1. Both will be trying to rebound from their lone loss.
The reunion aspect? Otter Valley’s Allie’s Charbonneau and MSJ’s Isabella Anderson, both freshmen and among the more likely players to score on Friday, were longtime soccer teammates on Summit FC.
They also attended elementary school at Lothrop in Pittsford along with Otter Valley freshman player Michelle Hendee and OV eighth grade player Tegan Boynton.
Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard was a teacher at Lothrop for Anderson, Charbonneau and Hendee.
Now, back to the national champions of 60 years ago: They will be recognized at the Hall of Fame banquet in the Campus Center on Saturday morning and again at halftime of the football game between Norwich and Castleton.
That was an amazing season with the Spartans becoming co-national champions following a 1-4-1 start. They won the remainder of their games that year.
The NAIA semifinals and championship game were scheduled for Frostburg, Maryland, a place tucked in the Appalachian Mountain Range. Frostburg would be an apt name for the locale that weekend.
Castleton defeated East Stroudsburg of Pennsylvania in one semifinal game and Earlham College of Richmond, Indiana was the winner of the other game.
The Spartans’ semifinal was played in snow, sleet and bitter cold. Castleton’s Mike Kingsbury and the East Stroudsburg goalkeeper even suffered frostbite.
The weather was only worse for the scheduled championship game between Earlham and Castleton. The game was never played. The Spartans and Quakers were declared co-national champions.
Coach Dick Terry, who started the Castleton soccer program in 1958, will be back for Saturday’s reunion as will several of his players — Art DeLorenzo, David Lucia, Phil Marks and Bruce Wright. The late Gene Barrows will be represented at the event by his daughter Robin.
High school soccer had yet to get a foothold in many of the places where it is played today. Wright was one of those who had never played the game while at Woodstock when he arrived as a freshman at Castleton.
Other players on that team included Alan Ball, Jay Edwards, Bob “Squeak” Gregory, David Hartman, Steve Hazen, Dan Hudson, Lee Ingram, Bucky Knisley, Peter Messina, Mark Mooney, goalie Lee Orvis, Bob Perry, Bob Rathgeber, Bob Scoskie and Bob Worthen.
Not only was the weekend wrapped in terrible weather, but the country was reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Castleton players reported for practice to get ready for the final four on the day Kennedy was shot.
Whether on the soccer pitch when the Otters and Mounties duel on Friday or the next day on the campus of Vermont State University Castleton, a reunion will bring a special touch to the event.