NEWPORT — Golfer Holly Reynolds effectively turned the 2021 Vermont Women’s Amateur Championship into a race for second place.
The 49-year-old Morrisville native fired a 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Newport Country Club, extending her lead to 10 shots with a two-round total of 145. Reynolds opened the tourney with a 72 and enters Wednesday’s finale seeking the 10th Am title of her career. Her father Red is serving as caddie throughout the tournament.
“I’ve been really calm this week, which has been the exact opposite of the last five years,” Reynolds said. “And I think the calming influence would be my father. …He clues me in sometimes on whether it’s uphill or downhill, and how the green’s going to react. 1954 was the first time he played this course — so if that tells you anything. He’s seen it once or twice.”
Twenty-year-old Julia Dapron (155) maintained her second-place position after sinking an eagle putt on the final hole for a 77. Dapron is the defending runner-up, while reigning champ Andrea Brown is tied for third at 158 along with Amy Lyon.
“(Reynolds) is an amazing golfer,” Dapron said. “I was saying to my dad all day that she was on her game. She was sticking things really close to the pin and it was really cool to watch.”
Reynolds holds a 16-shot advantage over fifth-place golfer Gretchen White (161). A sixth-place logjam at 164 includes Jeanne Morrissey, Ann Oday and Deidre Mahler. Ninth-place competitor Nancy Devaux (165) will attempt to hold off Lindsay Cone and Rhonda Colvard, who are tied for 10th at 166.
Anything can happen during the final 18 holes, but catching the leader will be a tall task for everyone.
“Holly has posted two low scores and numerically I don’t know that it’s even doable for me at this point,” Brown said. “But things can be weird. And if I’m around 10 shots different than Holly tomorrow, it could be a different story. And coming up runner-up or third isn’t a bad thing either. ...Even to be in the hunt is what I was hoping for.”
Reynolds captured five straight Am titles from 1989-1993 before joining the Futures Tour as a professional. She returned to the Vermont Am 11 years ago and won it all again in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
Reynolds will head out on the first hole at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday along with Dapron and Brown. The former pro plans to stick to the same game plan, with one notable exception.
“On No. 16, I will not be hitting driver,” she said. “I second-guessed myself and it’s not the shot.”
Four birdies helped Reynolds off-set three bogeys and a double-bogey during Round 2. Her goal entering the week was not to have any doubles, and she followed through for the first 33 holes. But that streak finally ended on the 16th hole after Reynolds’ tee shot flew into the right rough.
One of the few hiccups of Reynolds’ round did not overshadow her latest march to glory. She birdied the par-5 fourth hole after lofting a chip shot close to the pin. Her second shot found a bunker on the par-5 ninth, but she got up and down for another birdie.
She blasted a drive down the fairway on the par-4 12th hole, setting up a 130-yard approach shot into the wind. Reynolds lofted the ball a few feet over a green-side sand trap and watched the ball settle 5 feet to the left of the pin. She drained the putt to keep her playing partners in awe.
Reynolds pulled out a 7-iron on the par-3 13th, found the green and gave herself a 25-foot birdie opportunity. After leaving the first putt 5 feet shot, she sent the par attempt just left of the cup and settled for a bogey. A 120-yard approach shot on the 14th hole wound up short of the green. She faced a 7-foot par putt and made the save.
She used a 7-iron from off the tee on the par-4 15th, resulting in a 125-yard shot to the green. Her second shot wound up on the front apron, 40 feet from the cup. She took out her putter and served up another par save by rolling in a 4-foot attempt.
Reynolds watched a 5-foot downhill putt on No. 17 sail 6 feet past the hole. She nailed the comebacker and then birdied the 18th after a chip shot came to rest 3 feet from the cup.
All in all, Reynolds is more than content with her two-day body of work at the Northeast Kingdom course. One big plus is she only has to travel 55 minutes to her house after each round before she can “go home and hug the dog.” And having Dapron and Morrissey as playing partners Tuesday was another bonus.
Reynolds has no complaints about a 1-over score entering Day 3. At the same time, she’s not counting any chickens before they hatch.
“You never know,” she said. “When I was at the University of Kansas, a counterpart on the men’s team had a nine-shot lead going into the back nine and lost. It just happened it was Tiger Woods that beat him, but you never know. You always want to put more room between you.”
According to Brown, the fast greens could be one of the few advantages for any challengers attempting to pull off a massive comeback. After a soggy start Monday, conditions dried up quickly to create some tough reads on even the shorter putts.
“It’s the make-or-break ones,” Brown said. “Because you can hit the best putt that you think you’ve made, and it will hit the edge. And then you’ve got a 5-footer coming back. And that’s the sign of good greens, good pin placements.”
Four straight bogeys on the back nine plagued Brown, though she limited the damage with a trio of birdies. The two-time Am champ claimed her first title in 2004 and is well-positioned for another podium finish.
Dapron will head out as the top contender for runner-up honors and is likely to have a substantial edge with distance off the tee. A few of her drives reached 230 yards during the second round, making the majority of par-5s reachable in two shots.
“For most of my life, my driver has been my wild club: It’s questionable,” she said. “But recently I’ve been hitting my driver really well, so I’m not scared to pull that out of my bag. I’ve been having fun with it and I’m taking advantage of hitting it well.
“I played with Andrea last year in the playoff and she probably hit it 100 yards shorter than me. But she’s consistent, whereas I could hit 10 good drives and then one really bad drive. So I think it does definitely give me some advantage, but it can also hurt me in the long run. It just depends. But I like hitting the ball far.”
