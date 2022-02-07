KILLINGTON — Whether it is on an emerald green fairway or a wedding gown-white ski slope, Rutland High's Sebastian Pell is in his element.
Pell won some big junior golf tournaments last year and also placed well at some national events.
Tuesday, he was a slice of a dominant performance by the Rutland High boys alpine team at Pico. The Raiders' winning effort was spearheaded by Kyle Harned, Ben Cerreta and Sawyer Nelson who placed 1-2-3.
Harned was the individual winner on the giant slalom event with a combined time of 1:24.28 for his two runs. Cerretta was right behind with his combined time of 1:24.66 and then came Nelson at 1:24.97.
The Raiders' depth did not end there. Zach Nelson finished fifth and Pell sixth.
Pell's favorite sport is golf.
"I will take golf every time, but I love skiing too," Pell said.
High school skiing's marquee events are on the horizon. The Southern Districts are Feb. 17 at Bromley and the State Meet will be held at Burke with the GS on Feb. 28 and the slalom on March 5.
Owen Frei, another member of the RHS boys ski team, believes the Raiders have plenty to look forward to at those events.
"The last few meets we have been scoring very well," Frei said.
The Rutland boys team's winning score was 11. Burr and Burton was the runner-up with 39 and then came Woodstock with 40, Mount St. Joseph at 84, Thetford 89 and Hartford at 112.
It was closer on the girls side with Woodstock putting up a score of 18 and Burr and Burton right behind at 25. Then came Rutland, 60; Mount St. Joseph, 71; Thetford, 87 and Hartford 106.
The Burr and Burton girls squad alone boasts 20 athletes with the BBA boys squad at 13.
"The coaches before me were so enthusiastic," said Burr and Burton coach Curt Cowles explaining the sizeable roster. "We're having fun. It's fun and we as coaches are having fun. We are always smiling."
David Franzoni gave Mount St. Joseph a top-10 finish with his 10th place time of 1:31.45.
Top 15 Individuals for Boys — 1. Kyle Harned, Rutland, 1:24.28; 2. 2. Ben Ceretta, Rutland, 1:24.66; 3. Sawyer Nelson, Rutland, 1:24.97; 4. Andrew Maneggia, Burr and Burton, 1:27.59; 5. Zachary Nelson, Rutland, 1:28.44; 6. Sebastian Pell, Rutland, 1:28.71; 7. Bode Wood, Woodstock, 1:29.16; 8. Leo Schnipper, Green Mountain, 1:29.44; 9. Judd Gourley, Burr and Burton, 1:30.39; 10. David Franzoni, MSJ, 1:31.45; 11. Max Hambsch, Woodstock, 1:31.82; 12: Owen Kross, Woodstock, 1:32.52; 13. Levi Hailey, Woodstock, 1:32.78; 14. Ashton Thomas, Fair Haven, 1:33.64; 15. Eli White, Burr and Burton, 46.47.
The Woodstock girls team had the same type of dominating performance at the top as the Rutland boys team did. Chloe Masillo, Ali Daigle and Abigale Masillo went 1-2-3 for the Wasps.
Top 15 Individuals for Girls — 1. Chloe Masillo, Woodstock, 1:27.33; 2. Ali Daigle, Woodstock, 1:27.28; 3. Abigale Masillo, Woodstock, 1:28.11; 4. Annabelle Gray, Burr and Burton, 1:30.22; 5. Taylor Blodorn, MSJ, 1:30.66; 6. Franny Levitas, Burr and Burton, 1:30.79; 7. Bailey Gilliam, Burr and Burton, 1:32.47; 8. Brooke Weber, Burr and Burton, 1:32.82; 9. Alex Faucher, Burr and Burton, 1:32.87; 10. Hannah Cyr, Burr and Burton, 1:33.56; 11. Lauren Solimano, Rutland, 1:33.96; 12. Alexandra Carenhammer, Woodstock, 1:34.21; 13. Emilia DeJounge, Burr and Burton, 1:34.70; Kaylie Porter, 1:34.99; 15. Adysen Kinsman, Rutland, 1:35.28.
THE COURSE
The GS course's condition was excellent when the first racer went out of the gate, but many skiers felt it deteriorated as the day wore on.
Blodorn had the second run of the day.
"They were really good conditions," she said after her early run.
The gate after the flat portion of the course was the most challenging but Blodorn had no trouble negotiating it.
"That is what I was focused on," she said.
Rutland's Evangeline Taylor was glad she was one of the early ones out of the starting gate.
"I was a little nervous. I was glad when it was over. It was starting to get ruts," she said.
"It was a little rutty, but if you take the line high line, it's fine," Cerreta said.
"It's definitely a little rutty and a little soft too," said Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas.
Solimano actually liked the course more on the girls' second run.
"The first run it, it was soft and harder to get on the edge. The second run, it was very firm," she said.
SENIOR DAY
The seniors on all the teams were honored in a ceremony following the competition.
Rutland coach Dawn Adams called up Zachary Nelson, her lone senior.
"He consistently finished races," Adams said.
She also recognized Fair Haven student Ashton Thomas who is a Fair Haven team of one but practices at Pico with the Rutland team.
"It takes a lot of dedication to be an independent and be the only person from your school on the team," Adams said of Thomas.
Ashton's father Ben Thomas serves as one of his coaches and was working at the starting line.
Pico came in for its share of praise during the ceremony for the seniors.
"Pico is the home mountain for a lot of us. It is a great venue and they always puts on a great race," MSJ coach Chip Stevens said before honoring seniors Blodorn and Chase Wiegers.
"We count on Chase to be strong and steady," Stevens said.
Blodorn skied her first two years for Woodstock and has a been a boon to the MSJ ski team and soccer team since coming to the Rutland school.
Mill River coach Peter See honored his senior Elliott Mason, saying that "He really has come a long way."
The entire Green Mountain team was comprised of seniors. Honored were Leo Schnipper, Jayden Hinkle, Clara Gignoux and Haley Racicot.
