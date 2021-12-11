The last time an Essex boys athletic team headed north after a game in Rutland it did so with a winning feeling. The Hornets wouldn't get that same luxury after Saturday's boys basketball opener.
The Ravens held off a late comeback attempt by the Hornets and won 50-40 on the opening night of the North-South Classic at Keefe Gymnasium.
For the early stages of the second half, it looked like Rutland was going to win going away.
Taking a 10-point lead into the half, the Ravens scored the first seven points of the third quarter, capped by a corner 3 by senior Trey Davine. In turn, Essex coach Shawn Montague called a timeout.
The Hornets responded in a big way when Rutland pushed its lead back to 17 points, going on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to seven and forcing Ravens coach Mike Wood to call a timeout.
Rutland called another timeout early in the fourth quarter and it seemed to do wonders. The Ravens got a pair of steals, from Jack Coughlin and Tyler Weatherhogg, and Rutland got buckets in transition to increase their lead to double figures
"They went on a bit of a run, credit to them, but we withstood it," Wood said. "Jack had a steal and then Tyler had one. I thought those were huge plays for us because they were really coming. A four-point swing, that was important."
The Ravens' offense sputtered at times. Wood said he expected that it could be a bit 'ugly' on that end this early in the season.
But true to Rutland's form, when the offense isn't coming through, the defensive effort never dips. Rutland is known for its swarming defense and that was on display in crucial stretches of Saturday's game.
Coughlin had four steals, while Weatherhogg and Slade Postemski both had three. The Ravens also had multiple blocks.
Coughlin led the way with 13 points for Rutland. Postemski added 11 points and nine rebounds. Thomas Price paced Essex with 14 points and Eli Bostwick had 12.
Rutland (1-0) is at defending Division I champion Rice on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We have a lot of work to do, but it's always good to start the year with a win," Wood said.
CVU bested Mount Anthony 75-36 in the other North-South boys game earlier in the day.
Essex 59, Rutland 39
When you haven't played in front of fans in nearly two years, the excitement can get the best of you. Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo thought that was the case for his squad in their 59-39 opening night loss against Essex.
"We were so jacked up. It was insane," Bellomo said. "We were super excited. We have to find that controlled pace."
It was when the Ravens tried to match the Hornets' quick tempo that they ran into trouble.
The second and third quarters really put Rutland in a hole.
The Ravens stuck with Essex and traded the lead back and forth in the opening quarter, going into the second down one, but they struggled to keep up when play resumed.
Fueled by a nine-point quarter by Paige Winter, the Hornets held a nine-point lead heading into the half and seven different girls scored in the third quarter, pushing the Essex advantage to 20.
"They're a tough group," Bellomo said of the Hornets.
Rutland played its best down the stretch and played Essex even in the fourth. There was a point in the last frame where the Ravens were threatening to narrow the lead to single digits after stringing a couple baskets together.
"We didn't quit," Bellomo said. "We had some lapses in the first half. They had too many straight-line drives and transition buckets that got them up and then we battled back."
Four girls scored in double figures for Essex led by Winter's 15. Cailey Appenzeller, Emilyrose Mercier and Macy Hutton all had 11 points.
Rutland was led by Kathryn Moore with 11 points. Karsyn Bellomo had nine points, including two 3s, and Mackenzie McLaughlin also had nine. Olivia Shipley was a force on the glass with 12 rebounds.
"I liked our aggressiveness. Kathryn and (Olivia) were aggressive," Coach Bellomo said.
Rutland (0-1) hosts Mount Mansfield on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
CVU cruised past MAU 77-17 in the other North-South girls game earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.