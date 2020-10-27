It was a busy day at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field, and a successful one at that for the home side.
The Rutland boys soccer team pulled out a 2-1 win against Brattleboro in the Division I playdowns and the Raider football team bested Otter Valley 17-7 in the 7-on-7 regional quarterfinals.
The past two seasons Rutland couldn’t get out of the playdown stage, but some great execution against the Colonels exorcised those demons.
The Raiders jumped out quickly on their southeastern rivals with a goal with 29:38 left in the first half. Michael O’Connor took a shot from the left side of the goal and senior Braeden Carleton was in the perfect spot far post to put the shot away. O’Connor was credited the assist.
The Colonels arguably had more possession than the Raiders throughout the first half, but Rutland executed on its chances when Brattleboro didn’t.
Do-it-all junior striker Oliver Hamilton put his poise on full display late in the half with a perfect run that pushed him to the end line. Hamilton tiptoed his away down the line and tapped a perfect ground pass to senior Tyler Carroll near post for the Raiders’ second goal.
“The team defending piece is big and when we wait for our chances, we’ll get them,” said Rutland coach Ben Black. “In the first half, we created a ton of chances. We got some offside calls, but it’s us pushing forward and looking for those chances.”
Rutland had another great opportunity in the first half that sailed just high and hit the football uprights.
Brattleboro got a goal back midway through the second half when Nick Bingham scored, but the Raiders didn’t give up many chances from that point forward.
A beautiful ringing shot from Hamilton off the crossbar looked like it could be an insurance goal, but it wasn’t true and Rutland locked in to secure its one-goal lead.
“It was a great response. It can be hard when you give up a goal, but I felt like we stuck with our plan,” Black said.
The No. 7 seed Raiders (4-3) play the winner of No. 2 CVU and No. 15 Spaulding in the D-I quarterfinals.
Defense keys RHSJust like it did the last time Rutland met Otter Valley, the Raider defense stepped up right when it needed to.
After an offensive stall out early in the fourth quarter, Rutland’s Slade Postemski knocked in a 23-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-7.
Having the lead was a positive, but it gave the Otters plenty of time to try to win the game.
Rutland quickly erased any of those fears.
Otter Valley quarterback Alex Polli completed a trio of passes to approach midfield, but his fourth pass wasn’t on target. The ball deflected off his receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of Cory Drinwater.
The Raiders drove down the field on seven plays and finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Evan Pockette to Ian Courcelle, a score that put the game out of reach.
“Otter Valley runs a nice scheme. We knew we had our hands full,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “We were lucky the first time and we had a little luck tonight. Our defense stepped up and made a couple of plays. It was ugly, but we’ll take it. Win and advance.”
Both teams struggled with the interception bug at times in Tuesday’s contest. The Raiders threw a pair in the first half and the Otters had three, one right before the half and two more in the second half.
Those mistakes were a tough hurdle to overcome for Otter Valley.
“We should have had a touchdown before the half,” said Otters coach Kipp Denis. “You can’t throw picks. That’s what it boiled down to, a couple bad decisions.”
Both teams scored on their first drive in the first half. Rutland’s Eli Pockette finished off a five-play drive with a 4-yard score to Stefano Falco.
Otter Valley had a much longer drive and ended it with Luca Polli and Aidan Blier connecting for the TD.
Rutland moves to 6-3 and plays the winner of Mill River and Poultney in the region’s semifinals.
Otter Valley ends at 3-7. The Otters are excited for a hopeful return to 11-on-11 tackle next season.
“We had a good team. We’re going to be losing Chance (Passmore) and Alex (Polli), but we have Luca (Polli) coming up and Luca looked good,” Denis said.
With some youth at the skill positions and on the line, Otter Valley could be a team to watch in the coming years.
For now, it’s Rutland that continues it’s journey in this crazy, mid-pandemic season.
